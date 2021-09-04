Larissa Manoela shows rehearsal with Rafael Vitti and Tata Werneck declares: ”I already love this couple”

Actress Larissa Manoela shares behind-the-scenes rehearsal records for the next six o’clock soap opera, ‘Além da Ilusão’

Larissa Manoela (20) shared records of the preparation for the next job on the small screens, beyond the illusion!

On Wednesday 02, the actress posted rehearsal photos alongside Rafael Vitti (25), who will be your romantic partner in the plot of six of the TV Globo, which will replace the current In the Times of the Emperor.

In Stories, Rafa’s wife, Tata Werneck (38), reposted Larissa’s publication in which the artists appear holding hands and wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus and praised: “I already love this couple. Getting started.”

“In the immensity of the gaze and in pandemic times”, wrote Larissa in the caption.

In other images, other actors appear who are also part of the cast of the plot, such as Marcello Novaes (59), malu galli (49), Paloma Duarte (44) and Danilo Mesquita (29).

“It’s been beautiful”, said Rafael in the comments. “It will be beautiful!”, highlighted Danilo.

Rafael Vitti shows Clara Maria doing magic and enchants the web

Starring in the soap opera beyond the illusion, Rafael Vitti will play an illusionist from the 30s in the plot of Alessandra Poggi and has shown the preparation on the web. Even the actor’s daughter, Clara maria (1) from his relationship with Tata Werneck, he has already learned some magic tricks from dad. “Amazing how they copy everything. Example really is the best way to teach something. New student of magic…”, he said as he showed the little girl trying to hide a ball.

Check out:





Last accessed: 03 Sep 2021 – 22:08:04 (399033).