LATAM launches offer of tickets for domestic flights and to European countries open to Brazilians





LATAM has resumed its flights in Brazil and abroad to serve more and more people willing to resume their travel plans. In this sense, the company decided to participate in the Brazil Week with promotions for flights in Brazil and abroad – especially to countries open to Brazilians.

Offers are already available and are valid for domestic flights scheduled for October and November, and international flights for November and December this year. Until September 7, LATAM will offer domestic tickets starting at R$106 (price per way and with taxes included), while international offers will be available from R$2,526 (round trip, with taxes included). to European destinations open to Brazilian travelers.

In Brazil

Passengers will be able to take advantage of national offers, including new destinations recently announced by LATAM, such as Juazeiro do Norte (CE). Some examples of promotional prices are pictured below.





International

With the reopening of several borders between Brazil and international destinations, LATAM Brasil has resumed operations to 13 destinations and increased the frequency of weekly flights, in line with the advance of the pandemic and travel restrictions. Brazilian travelers can already enjoy European destinations, such as: Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Uruguay, Mexico and Colombia.

LATAM Brasil advises passengers to consult the rules of the countries, including those open to vaccinated Brazilians, in Travel Requirements. Another important source of traveler information is the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information center.

Visit Latam’s website to check all applicable conditions before purchasing your tickets.



