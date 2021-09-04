‘Let’s invade the STF’: see what Wellington Macedo says, arrested by Moraes – Politica

In the late afternoon of Friday (3/9), the Federal Police arrested the conservative pocket blogger Wellington Macedo. The order was given by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry to the Court.
Check out the most controversial statements by the journalist, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).
According to him, “retake power” to invade the STF and the National Congress. He also stated that the population “is willing” to invade the powers that be until ministers Moraes and Lus Roberto Barroso are impeached.
In his Instagram account, the blogger claims to be “founder of the Christian Family March for Freedom” and has posted in support of singer Srgio Reis’ threatening statements.
On Twitter, Macedo has also stated that the country is experiencing an “authoritarian escalation” and that “people are being persecuted”.
The September 7 protests were ignited by President Jair Bolsonaro, who launches a series of attacks on the Supreme Court (STF) and accuses the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of rigging the elections. Now, thousands of supporters of the president are marching to Brasilia to call for the fall of institutions and a military coup, if the STF maintains its positions.