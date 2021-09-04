‘Let’s invade the STF’: see what Wellington Macedo says, arrested by Moraes – Politica

Conservative blogger pocketnarista Wellington Macedo (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) In the late afternoon of Friday (3/9), the Federal Police arrested the conservative pocket blogger Wellington Macedo. The order was given by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry to the Court. Check out the most controversial statements by the journalist, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Asked about a possible attempt by the population to invade the STF, on September 7, Macedo said: “The 80% possibility. There are hundreds of buses. When we say that the people are going to Brasilia to retake power, the retaking of power, since the President of the Republic no longer has power.”

According to him, “retake power” to invade the STF and the National Congress. He also stated that the population “is willing” to invade the powers that be until ministers Moraes and Lus Roberto Barroso are impeached.

In his Instagram account, the blogger claims to be “founder of the Christian Family March for Freedom” and has posted in support of singer Srgio Reis’ threatening statements.

On Twitter, Macedo has also stated that the country is experiencing an “authoritarian escalation” and that “people are being persecuted”.