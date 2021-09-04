Lisca revolts with disallowed goal by Daniel Amorim, from Vasco: “There’s no way to give that offside” | Vasco

Although Lisca avoided the refereeing theme, it dominated the press conference after the 1-1 draw with Brasil de Pelotas this Friday, in São Januário. Vasco’s coach did not hide the revolt with the goal disallowed 37 minutes into the final stage, scored by Daniel Amorim in a rebound from Andrey’s free kick on the crossbar.

Lisca treated the offside marking as “ridiculous” and said that the assistant only made such a decision because he was supported by the VAR protocol.

– Daniel came in very well, scored two goals, one with a nice head, which is his characteristic. Guys, sorry, but the disallowed goal is regrettable. It’s regrettable what happened in São Januário with VAR and everything. With a flag, a judge, a VAR on top and communication, there is no way to give that impediment. He comes from behind after Andrey’s offside. It’s pretty clear.

– In addition to making mistakes individually, they are making mistakes against us. He made a mistake against São Paulo, made a mistake today, made a mistake last year in the capital game against Internacional. It also didn’t have the lines drawn. Today the game was decided by refereeing error, a ridiculous impediment marked. I think the flag was in the protocol, waiting for the lines, but I think you have to review the protocol. Because the flag raises, let’s look at the move, and then the field situation prevails. Totally wrong! And nothing will happen. I was harmed all the time here in Vasco. It’s hard, man, but we’ve got to keep our heads on straight and work out the situations for Monday. We have to have zero errors in the next games, and errors hinder us a lot.

With the result, Vasco, now 32 points, sleeps in ninth place. The club returns to the field next Monday, at 20h, in Ressacada, where it faces Avaí.

1 of 2 Lisca complains to arbitration — Photo: André Durão Lisca complains to arbitration — Photo: André Durão

Lisca was also very annoyed with the team’s individual mistakes in the 1-1 draw by Vasco against Brasil de Pelotas, penultimate place in Serie B, on Friday night, in São Januário. At a press conference after the game, very excited, the coach demanded more attention from the team in “capital” moves of the match.

– Individual mistakes are difficult for the coach to resolve. Maybe changing the team, changing situations. But we can’t go wrong anymore. It’s no use making mistakes and apologizing, saying “I made a mistake”. “Sorry I messed up again.” We can no longer deliver goals as has been happening. But no mistake is on purpose, no player enters there to make a mistake. Mistakes happen during the game. Unfortunately, for us, in the opponent’s capital bids. Today Brazil has practically created no chance. We gave the goal to Brazil. The solution comes in conversation. In the commitment of the players and the alternation of players, we will study to minimize this and reduce this sequence of individual errors that get in the way.

What was different about Vasco in relation to the match with Ponte?

– I think the team had the same posture and the same aggressiveness of the game against Ponte, of course they had a much more closed team in relation to Ponte Preta. Ponte gave up some generous spaces because it had defensive ambitions, and Brazil kept the low block all the time. The defense of Brazil countered the entire time.

– Maybe us coming out ahead and making them open up more would be different. When it is 1 to 0 for the opponent, the overcoming power increases. When you have the advantage, it doesn’t. Against Ponte, we went ahead and got more spaces. We missed the penalty and still delivered the goal, which strengthened their strategy too much.

Panorama unchanged, according to Lisca

– The panorama is the same. We need nine to ten wins. We needed two to three draws. Today we had a draw. Of course the frustration came from the result. Not because of the players’ struggle, because of Vasco’s superiority, in possession of the ball, more than 75%. We exchanged more than 520 and a few passes. We spent the entire night assaulting. We had a penalty that went back. This penalty I’m not even going to discuss, it could happen, it was a dubious move.

More complaint about Daniel Amorim’s disallowed goal

– But Daniel’s goal is undisputed. There is no discussion. I just saw the thing, it comes from behind. It’s not even he who’s ahead, he’s coming from behind. There is no way to mark an impediment like that. I think the flag was in the protocol, waiting for the lines, but, once again, here in São Januário, the lines were not drawn. It was in Serie A last year. This year, at a decisive moment in the game, there was a glaring error in refereeing. We lost a penalty, failed again in the goal individually, something we have to improve. Maybe it’s the only way for Brazil to score a goal for us. We gave the goal to Brazil. They didn’t create the goal situation. We made a lot of mistakes and once again gave the goal to the opponent. We could have come away with the victory for what the game was.

Cano drought, which has not scored for nine games

– I think it’s a set of several situations. It’s not the moment. Cano has had several situations. Today he even had a penalty, he ended up not getting it right. He has participated, the ball has been passing a lot in the area, maybe a little more synchrony in the pass, with his movement. He needs to score to get it out of his head too. He’s upset about this situation, because it’s our reference. He’s a guy who pushes the process, and his goals are really missed by us.

– Just see the performances in the games, our score. Maybe there were two, three, four goals of his there in those games, and the situation would be different. But he’s fighting too much, he’s working, he’s not giving in, and that’s what we’re going to do. Give him confidence, improve the synchrony of passes, movements and find the ideal space for him. For him to return to being the top scorer and the reference he has always been here at Vasco.