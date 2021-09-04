List shows all of Simone’s guesses, the first judge to hit the unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

She’s the detective juror everyone loves! In each program, Simone’s hunches are praised by Taís Araujo, Rodrigo Lombardi, Eduardo Sterbitch and Ivete Sangalo. And this time, she WRONG! 👏👏And of course everyone was on her tab, right? (who ever?)👀

And that’s exactly why we’ve listed all the names she’s given so far – maybe some more are right and we don’t want to miss anything. Then activate your detective mode and come see:

🐦Arara – Carol Dieckman and Gloria Maria

Arara sings ‘Rare Beauty’

Let’s also take a look at Maskinha Detective’s investigation:

Maskinha detective investigates the Macaw

“I’ve flown so many places that you can’t even imagine. Germany, Australia… even Canada. Since and to fly, it has to be stylish. But people really recognize me it’s on our continent.”

“When I was a bird, I liked landing outdoors.”

Favorite Movie: “The Color Purple”

“No one calls me by my first name and the saints like my name.”

“I once flew so high that I found the angels singing and joined them.”

🚀Astronaut – Tiago Abravanel and Ed Motta

Astronaut sings ‘A Lua e Eu’

Camilla de Lucas recalls hunches of Arar’s identityTip 1: Favorite game is playing foosball, Astronaut, Alligator and Unicorn

“I passed through many planets before arriving here. I made the earth shake, the human dance, the monster sing and the animal laugh. For me, the most important thing is for everyone to enjoy the day.”

“Outside, I’m an astronaut. But inside, I was once an animal.”

“I like being with my family and friends. I try hard to see people defy gravity. I can prove it, I’ve made a lot of people jump and even fly.”

Favorite game is playing foosball

He’s Brazilian, but he becomes Italian in the kitchen and makes a risotto like no one else.

🐱Mirrored Cat – Marina Elali and Lexa

Mirrored Cat sings ‘Fallin”

Camilla de Lucas brings together clues from Coqueiro, Boi-Bumbá and Gata Espelhada

Dedication is to a quality

“I guarantee you that this cat here is of a unique species. I’m quick, shrewd, curious and very intense. And I’m a lover of art, whatever it is! My life only makes sense if I manage to move the audience in some way “.

“When I was a child, I liked to perform singing and dancing for my family.”

Favorite food is barbecue

Life was not easy, she studied a lot and is influenced by several extraordinary cats

“I am an independent artist”.

🌻Sunflower – Sandra de Sá and Angela Ro Ro

Sunflower sings ‘Haja Amor’

Camilla de Lucas investigates the Jaguar, the Monster and the Sunflower at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

“Ready to bloom and rock in the garden. I’m very alert, I love to chat, laugh, relax… I just can’t relax with things scattered around, then the weather closes. I’ve done soap operas, series, movies and I love television”.

“I am madly in love with Thiaguinho”.

is addicted to television

She has a craze with odd numbers and only she washes her own clothes

The career started at Globo

Alligator sings ‘Bandido Corazón’

Jacaré was voted best in the second episode and we only have three tips. Let’s remember:

The flower he likes the most is the sunflower

“I’m arriving in the area. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but my smile is my trademark. The only thing that makes me mad is hot drink. I turn into an animal! And I love dancing.”

“I attended a big music festival!”

🤩Monster – Enzo Celulari and Arthur Aguiar

Monster sings ‘The Four Seasons’

Camilla de Lucas investigates new hunches from Monster and Jaguar from ‘The Masked Singer’

Nail biting is one of the crazes

“I already have an intimacy with the stage. My family took me to the aisle of the theater when I was just a little monster. Today I’m going to show a side that no one knows.”

“I’ve already won an international award”

Hobby – meditation and yoga

He has a lot of energy, he’s very agitated, and he’s been kicked out of school a few times. Jumped out of a moving car at 8 years old. Has been federated in football

“I’ve already been on the podium in an international marathon”

🐆Onça Pintada – Chico Pinheiro and Rodrigo Veronese

Jaguar sings ‘Waiter’

Camilla de Lucas investigates new hunches from Monster and Jaguar from ‘The Masked Singer’

Tips from our Jaguar:

blue is the favorite color

“I don’t know if you know this, but we jaguars are creatures that live near water. And I was born very close to the sea. Many people consider me a caiçara jaguar. Until the day I lived with the jaguars of the Amazon and learned enough. But don’t be afraid of me, the next victim won’t be you.”

Height – 1.82

As a young jaguar, she has already done what she does and has been to various places, including the Indies. Have lived in Portugal

“I was once a very important person from Denmark”.

🦄Unicorn – Priscilla Alcantara

Unicorn opens the program singing ‘Lua de Cristal’

Unicorn was voted best of the debut, so we only have these initial clues:

“I lived among goblins and fairies. That’s why I love everything that’s colorful. You knew me when I was a kid, but as Sandy says, I grew up and now I’m a woman.”

“I don’t have kids, but I’m a mother of a girl pet”.

