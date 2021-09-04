Live Football: Vasco vs Brasil de Pelotas live today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

in this Friday (03), O live football honors us with the duel between Vasco da Gama and Brazil of Pelotas for the 22nd round of the Serie B of the CBrazilian ampeonate 2021. So the ball rolls at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) at the São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, and the Cruzmaltino go in search of your second victory then, after beating Ponte Preta in the last match. While this, the Xavante he has a bad campaign, he hasn’t won in nine games and he needs to win again urgently to escape relegation.

Live Football: Vasco da Gama

Then, in 10th place with 31 points in the table, Vasco needs to continue winning to return to the fight for a place in the G4 of the Series B of Brasileirão. Thus, the team arrives confident after the good victory against Ponte Preta by 2-0 and thus, seeks its second victory in a row in the competition. In addition, the team has reinforcements from attacker Jhon Sanchez and the defender Walber, newly hired by hill giant. In addition, the player romulus suspension round and must start the match on the bench. However, the midfielder Sarrafiore stays out as it meets the last day of quarantine due to Covid19.

Embezzlement: Michel, Ernando (injured) and Sarrafiore (in quarantine). Probable casting of Vasco da Gama: Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Miranda, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Caio Lopes, Andrey and Marquinhos; Léo Jabá, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

Technician: Stripe

SPECIAL GUEST! 💢 In today’s VascoTV pre-game, we will have an animal guest: our idol Edmundo! Don’t miss it, from 5pm! Subscribe and activate notifications. 👉https://t.co/VeHvPIPUVB#Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/8xXHcA0itL — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) September 3, 2021

Live Football: Brasil de Pelotas

So, in 19th place with only 14 points in the Series B of Brasileirão, the Xavante need to win at least 10 games out of 17 to get out of relegation (according to mathematicians). So, the team has been under a lot of pressure and that way, they haven’t won for nine matches. Thus, coach Cléber Gaúcho, must keep the offensive team that tied with Remo by 1-1 in the last round. However, for this duel the team will not have the midfielder Rildo, who was sent off in the last game.

Embezzlement: Rildo (suspended) Probable squad from Brasil de Pelotas: Matheus Nogueira, Vidal, Ícaro, Arthur Henrique and João Siqueira; Diego, Rômulo and Bruno Matias; Netto, Kevin and Erison. Technician: Cléber Gaucho 🔴⚫ One more reinforcement arrives for the red-black attack. Caio Rangel, 25 years old, born in São João de Meriti/RJ, base striker for Flamengo/RJ and with spells in Cagliari/ITA, Cruzeiro/MG, Criciúma/SC, Juventude/RS and Santo André/SP. Welcome, Caio. Forward! 📷 Carlos Insaurriaga pic.twitter.com/owaZ1Kn4d7 — GE Brasil (@GEBrasilOficial) September 2, 2021 where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Brasil de Pelotas live

Thus, the match between Vasco da Gama and Brasil de Pelotas will be broadcast live through the pay channel Premiere. Therefore, fans will be able to follow the match through the different devices that have the service on TV and internet.

