Los Angeles Police respond to gunfire in middle schools and kindergarten; there are injured | World

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a high school in Los Angeles, USA, on Thursday (2), local police said.

Shortly thereafter, a second victim was shot at a nearby kindergarten. Police recommended that the area be avoided.

“The Los Angeles School Patrol attends to a victim shot at the perimeter,” the institution said in a statement. “Police and firefighters are on site. Santee College has been closed. Avoid the area.”

“The Los Angeles School Patrol is responding to the case of an additional shooting victim at the perimeter of the Maple Primary Center, located at Maple Ave and 36th Street, on Santee HS Street. Please stay away from the area,” says the second post.

California police said they were looking for a man suspected by the gunfire who had fled the scene on a bicycle.

According to police, the first person shot is a student of Santee, who was sent to a hospital, and his health is stable. Information on the condition of the second victim, also hospitalized, has not yet been released.

This is the third incident of its kind in American high schools in less than a week, when students have returned to face-to-face classes after the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (1), a student died after a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In the same state, another shooting left a student injured on Monday (30). A 15-year-old student shot a classmate in a fight.

Report being updated.