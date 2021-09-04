Luiz Antnio, goalkeeper who defended Cruzeiro in more than 200 matches, dies

Former goalkeeper Luiz Antnio defended Cruzeiro for almost 10 years (Photo: Disclosure/Cruise)

Former Cruzeiro goalkeeper Luiz Antnio suffered a heart attack and died this Friday, aged 66, in Taquaratinga, in the interior of So Paulo. He defended Fox in 241 matches in the 1970s and 1980s. On social networks, the club lamented the death of the former athlete.

We deeply regret the death of Luiz Antonio, a former goalkeeper who defended and honored our shirt in more than 200 games in the 1970s and 1980s. To family and friends, our sincere feelings and wishes for strength and light in this moment of sadness. pic.twitter.com/FkgSbGpYIw %u2014 Cruise %uD83E%uDD8A (@Cruise) September 3, 2021

“We deeply regret the death of Luiz Antonio, former goalkeeper who defended and honored our shirt in more than 200 games in the 1970s and 80s. “, published Cruzeiro.

Luiz arrived at Cruzeiro in 1978 to replace Raul Plassmann, one of the biggest idols of the club and who had been sold to Flamengo. Raposa’s coach that year, Procpio Cardozo commented on the club’s post and highlighted the friendship he had with the former player.

“Luiz arrived in 1978 to replace Raul, a great idol of the club at the time. In a short time he won over us all with his dedication, loyalty, charisma and bravery. Friend of many decades, attentive and always present. We spoke often. May God receive him in his arms,” ​​lamented Procpios.

Luiz Antnio played 240 official matches for Cruzeiro, being the seventh goalkeeper with more games for the club. He was hired after standing out in the Americas of So Jos do Rio Preto.

At Raposa, he was three-time champion of Minas Gerais (1977, 1984 and 1987) and fourth of Taa Minas Gerais (1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985). He left the team in 1988.

In his career, he also defended the teams of Bandeirante, Araatuba, Corinthians, Amrica-SP, Inter de Limeira, Grmio Maring and Democrata.