MacBook Air (M1, 16GB, 1TB) 34% off! – MacMagazine

We are tired of talking here about how the M1 chip caused a real revolution in Apple’s line of computers. O MacBook Air is one of the models that have this processor. It has an ultra-slim design and, thanks also to Apple Silicon, it doesn’t even need fans to run.

If you are looking for this notebook, today we bring you an excellent offer on Cold spot! The model in question is in color space gray, with 16 GB unified memory and 1TB from SSD, and it’s leaving by BRL 13,999!

Taking into account that the listed price of this same machine is R$21,099, we are facing a discount of 34%! It is worth noting that this promotional amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

All discounts from promotions advertised by MacMagazine are calculated based on prices suggested by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found at lower prices in retail chains, but our basis for comparison is always on top of the official table.

Enjoy! 👨‍💻

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you get your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or by a channel on the Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all of them, so you don’t regret it — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.