Man who invaded US Capitol with fur hat and horns pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — American Jacob Chansley, one of the people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 and who drew attention for appearing shirtless, with tattoos and a buffalo horn costume, pleaded guilty this Friday to illegal trespass and conduct. violent in a federal court in Washington.

The man, a self-proclaimed “shaman” and a supporter of the conspiracy theories of the QAnon, an Internet-born movement that believes Satanist pedophiles control the Democratic Party and major US institutions, was arrested a few days after the invasion of Congress, without bail. .

While in prison, Chansley underwent mental health screenings and was diagnosed with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

Nearly 600 people were arrested for the attack on Capitol Hill, where Congress was meeting to validate Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 elections against former Republican President Donald Trump. Earlier, Trump had spoken falsely claiming that he had lost the vote because of fraud.

Chansley risked 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but with admission of guilt, his sentence is likely to be between 41 and 51 months in prison, minus the eight he has spent behind bars, according to the prosecutor Kimberly Paschall.





RICHARD BARNETT, 66, was arrested on Sept. (8) for participating in the invasion of the US Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump’s supporter is the same person who appears in pictures sitting with his feet on a table in the office of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP JACOB ANTHONY CHANSLEY. Also known as Jake Angeli, 32, of Arizona, was arrested late Saturday afternoon (9). Considered the character who symbolized the Capitol invasion because of his characterization, the radical trumpist voluntarily presented himself to authorities in Washington. During the invasion, Jake, who is a QAnon conspiracy theorist, had his face painted in the colors of the US flag and wore a fur hat with horns. Photo: STEPHANIE KEITH / REUTERS ADAM CHRISTIAN JOHNSON, 36, Florida resident, arrested Friday night (8). During the Capitol riot, Adam was spotted carrying the pulpit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Photo: WIN MCNAMEE / AFP LARRY RENDELL BROCK, 53, was arrested after his ex-wife reported him to the FBI. Texan, he surrendered to agents on Sunday (10). Brock, who appears in photos registered in the Senate House, wore a green helmet and a bulletproof vest. He is a retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Photo: Win McNamee / ERIC MUNCHEL, 30, from the state of Tennessee, was arrested on Sunday (10). He was identified as the man who appears wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying plastic wristbands inside the Capitol building. He also carried a taser during the invasion Photo: WIN MCNAMEE / AFP DOUG JENSEN, 41, an Iowa resident, was arrested by the FBI early on Saturday. Doug was recognized in imagery that became iconic during the Capitol riot. He is the man who, wearing a knit cap and a QAnon T-shirt with an eagle, appears with open arms facing Congress security. Photo: MIKE THEILER / REUTERS

“He has no criminal record, was not involved in the conspiracy, was not violent during the invasion,” his attorney Albert Watkins said during the videoconference hearing, in which he asked his client to await the trial decision in freedom.

The lawyer pointed out that Chansley has suffered for several years from “personality disorders” that were aggravated by the arrest. Judge Royce Lamberth has indicated that he will rule later on possible release. The sentence will be given on November 17th.

Chansley had also called himself a “soldier” of the QAnon. Parts of the theory’s adherents have Trump as a hero, and they celebrated the invasion of the Capitol as a triumph, an attack that ended in the deaths of five people.