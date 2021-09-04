Man who invaded US Capitol with fur hat and horns pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — American Jacob Chansley, one of the people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 and who drew attention for appearing shirtless, with tattoos and a buffalo horn costume, pleaded guilty this Friday to illegal trespass and conduct. violent in a federal court in Washington.
The man, a self-proclaimed “shaman” and a supporter of the conspiracy theories of the QAnon, an Internet-born movement that believes Satanist pedophiles control the Democratic Party and major US institutions, was arrested a few days after the invasion of Congress, without bail. .
While in prison, Chansley underwent mental health screenings and was diagnosed with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.
Nearly 600 people were arrested for the attack on Capitol Hill, where Congress was meeting to validate Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 elections against former Republican President Donald Trump. Earlier, Trump had spoken falsely claiming that he had lost the vote because of fraud.
Chansley risked 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but with admission of guilt, his sentence is likely to be between 41 and 51 months in prison, minus the eight he has spent behind bars, according to the prosecutor Kimberly Paschall.
“He has no criminal record, was not involved in the conspiracy, was not violent during the invasion,” his attorney Albert Watkins said during the videoconference hearing, in which he asked his client to await the trial decision in freedom.
The lawyer pointed out that Chansley has suffered for several years from “personality disorders” that were aggravated by the arrest. Judge Royce Lamberth has indicated that he will rule later on possible release. The sentence will be given on November 17th.
Chansley had also called himself a “soldier” of the QAnon. Parts of the theory’s adherents have Trump as a hero, and they celebrated the invasion of the Capitol as a triumph, an attack that ended in the deaths of five people.