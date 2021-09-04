Manchester United hits Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. for the youth team, and the young man will partner with Rooney’s son

After 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Manchester United. But now, the Portuguese star will have with him the presence of his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

After leaving the youth to return to red devils, the ace marched from Italy to England and took his family. The pleasant surprise, now, is the presence of the son together at Old Trafford. The English club incorporated the 11-year-old in the corresponding youth category.

At Old lady, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. already showed the talent inherited from his father while playing in the inferior team. Now, he will have the opportunity to work for the English club.

In Manchester United’s under-11 team, the Portuguese will find the son of another United legend. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. will share the fields and locker rooms with Wayne Rooney’s son.

Thus, the red devils they promise, even in the youth categories, to have a galactic team.

