Marcos Rogrio after drug trafficking rumors: ‘They want to retaliate’ – Politics

Senator Marcos Rogrio (photo: Pedro France/Senate Agency) Government senator Marcos Rogrio (DEM-RO) defended himself against rumors of involvement in drug trafficking. Rumors began after the Federal Police served a search and seizure warrant at the home of an aide to the senator. The action was part of Operation Reach, which is investigating a criminal scheme to send drug shipments from Rondnia to Cear.

According to Rogrio, the “allies of the most corrupt governments in history, the leftist governments”, are attacking him on social media. Also according to the senator, the advisor’s actions are “totally strange” the activity he performs as a congressman.

“The opportunity they are having to retaliate against me for my defense of a conservative government, in which there is no evidence of corruption, unlike PT governments,” he said.

The senator stated that he supports the investigation by the Federal Police. “We will always work for a more transparent and fair country. Always in search of the truth”, he said.

“The Brazil of today is not the country of a few years ago, where, whoever was in power, would like to hide everything that was behind. The September 7 demonstrations will represent that. The Brazilian people who go out onto the streets want to strengthen democracy, with strong institutions that value freedoms and respect the value of voting,” he said.

Attention! Allies and supporters of leftist governments began the persecution of supporters of President Bolsonaro. Despite the cowardly attacks, they will not change my posture! pic.twitter.com/YBGIK1eRPI %u2014 MARCOS ROGRIO (@MarcosRogerio) September 3, 2021

According to the PF, the investigations of Operation Alcance began in August 2020, with the purpose of identifying the participation of members of the criminal organization based in Porto Velho and led by an outlaw man, sentenced in 2015 to approximately 40 years in prison. by trafficking, association and money laundering.

Approximately 200 federal police officers served 102 court orders, 42 for preventive detention and 60 for search and seizure.

Seven drug shipments were seized, totaling about a ton of cocaine.

Also according to the Federal Police, drug money was received covertly in interposed bank accounts of individuals and companies, which received approximately 3% of the amount moved.