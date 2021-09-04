MC Poze’s relationship ended after his girlfriend, pregnant with her 3rd child, discovered betrayal

Ten days after announcing that they are expecting their third child, MC Poze do Rodo, aged 20, and his girlfriend, aged 17, have returned to stir social networks with the news of the separation. The reason, according to EXTRA found out, was the discovery of a “jump around” that the funkeiro took when he was at a nightclub in Rio, last weekend. Poze was accompanied by friends and allegedly betrayed his girlfriend, who is pregnant.

Viviane found out, broke up with him and stopped following the funkeiro on Instagram. Soon after, Poze used social media to announce the breakup and say that the end of the relationship was by mutual agreement.

“Passing on to say that Viviane and I aren’t together anymore. He doesn’t keep bugging me with messages telling me what I have to do or not to do in my personal life. Son of a bitch#@ neither can guess. It’s okay between the two of us. We’ve already talked and resolved ourselves. But we’ve decided that each one goes their own way. But no problem, because we’re waiting for another princess to arrive. Now, stop filling in the message. Our personal life is our personal life. good for her. All the best and the best and may she be very happy,” he posted about the breakup.

Despite the separation, they are still living in the same house, in Recreio, West Zone of Rio, and friends believe there can be a reconciliation.

“He’s even attached to his children and likes her, but he doesn’t give up partying, or going out drinking with friends,” says a source.

Awaiting their 3rd child, MC Poze and his 17-year-old girlfriend live in a mansion, and the funkeiro earns R$240,000 per month

In August, the funkeiro was among the most talked about subjects on social networks when he announced that his 17-year-old girlfriend was pregnant with the couple’s third child. The two are already parents of a 2 year and 3 month old girl and an 8 month old boy.

Upon learning of the repercussions on the current pregnancy and the negative comments made by internet users on the subject, the funkeiro used the stories to say that he is very happy with the arrival of his third child, who will be a girl.

“I’m happy for c#$%¨*, [email protected]#$. This Twitter’s negative energy goes far from my life. Dad is happy for c$%¨&$”, he countered.