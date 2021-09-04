Medallion runs out of morals with Abel and goes to the ‘end of the line’ of options; Portuguese has another preference

As he didn’t have the reinforcement he wanted for the position, the Portuguese commander has to seek solutions within the Palmeiras squad itself

Palmeiras only enters the field on the next 12th, against Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship. Until then, coach Abel Ferreira tries to correct some of the team’s problems and improve the physical part of the squad. Verdão’s team was always very safe during the games, but made some mistakes in Brasileirão and thus lost the lead.

Who is losing space in the squad is the center forward Deyverson, who started in some games, but lost space and became a reserve after Rony recovered from injury. As Uol Esporte portal reported this Friday (03), since the confrontation against strength, the athlete no longer has that much prestige in Abel’s group.

Also according to the report, when rony can’t play, Willian is who has the Portuguese coach’s preference. Thus, Deyverson and Luiz Adriano are the commander’s final options; the duo also never fully fell in the favor of the demanding Palmeirense fan.

No wonder Abel asked to hire a shirt 9 scorer and the managers tried different names, but they were not successful in the market. On the other hand, the crowd gets a lot on the directors’ feet because they understand that it would be worth a greater effort to bring a player with more status to end the problem of Verdão in that position.

With their feet on the ground, the board of Palmeiras stopped the search to hire a top scorer and the arrival of a player of this profile should only happen next season, with a new president. galiotte understands that the group, at least at the moment, is closed and is qualified to seek the main titles.