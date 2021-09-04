Meet the spotted weasel, the ‘gymnast’ of the possum world

At first glance, you might think that all possums are the same. But it’s not like that.

Take the case, for example, of the spotted weasels, “the gymnasts of the possum world”. Scientists have recently confirmed that there are more species of this particular type of skunk (or weasel) than they thought, according to new research.

Until recently, it was believed that there were four types. But a new study published this Wednesday (1) in the journal Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution named seven species of these painted possums.

“North America is one of the most studied continents in terms of mammals, and carnivores are one of the most researched groups of all,” said study author Adam Ferguson, manager of the Negaunee mammal collections at Field Museum in Chicago. “As everyone thinks we know all about the mammalian carnivore systematics, being able to redraw the family tree of the possum family is very exciting.”

Spotted weasels (Spilogale gracilis) are smaller relatives of the common striped possum. The size of a squirrel, these elusive carnivores live across North America. When they need to scare a predator, these little animals do a handstand and kick their hind legs. A move worthy of a gymnast.

“When they’re stressed, they jump on their forelimbs and then kick their hind limbs up, puff their tails and may even walk towards the predator, looking bigger and scarier,” says Ferguson.

They then normally return to their four-legged position to aim and control their stink spray. The small stature also does not make these creatures give up a fight.

A study released in 2013 included a video of a western spotted weasel standing and facing a mountain lion on a deer carcass. To give you an idea of ​​fearlessness, spotted weasels typically weigh less than 900 grams.

For the expert, this is just another example of his audacity, something he admires in possums in general.

Although the common striped possum is easily seen in urban areas of North America, as well as in its natural habitats, spotted weasels have not made the same foray and therefore remain almost always out of sight. These “ecologically enigmatic” creatures live in dense environments and remote areas and seem less adaptable to urbanization than their larger, striped counterparts.

Due to their agility, spotted weasels are great climbers and much more carnivorous than other possums, feeding on eggs from birds, lizards, snakes and rodents. The eared owl is its main predator.

The fact that these acrobats are so good at keeping a low profile makes them harder to study. Since the discovery of the first spotted weasel in 1758, scientists have questioned how many species there are. Over the years, the differences observed between some of these possums led researchers to believe that there was somewhere between two and 14 species.

To determine that there are seven species, it was necessary to analyze the weasel’s genetic data. But first, Ferguson needed specimens to study. Catching possums isn’t the easiest job – the possum specialist and his colleagues made six trips to Mexico while researching spotted weasels and failed to catch any. Also, when someone manages to catch one, it is probably sprayed with the smelly spray.

“We call it the scent of success because it means we actually found one, which is the ultimate goal,” said Ferguson.

The specialist was inspired by the old “Wanted” posters and distributed several throughout the state of Texas, mainly in feed stores and areas frequented by farmers and hunters. The posters described the search for any spotted weasel that might have been trapped or found run over and showed pictures of the creatures.

The researchers offered to take the specimens and store them in a specific “skunk freezer”.

They also trusted specimens from museum collections, which included weasels found in Central America and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. In the end, they obtained 203 specimens of spotted weasels to extract the DNA and use in the study. Genetic data revealed that some of the possums, previously considered to be the same species, were actually very different.

“I was able to extract DNA from centuries-old museum samples and it was very exciting to see who these individuals were related to. One of them was a currently endemic and unrecognized species in the Yucatán,” said another study author, Molly McDonough, a professor of biology at Chicago State University and an associate researcher at the Field Museum.

One of the new species revealed in the study is the Yucatan Spotted Weasel, which is the size of a squirrel and is only found on the Mexican peninsula. Scientists also describe the Spotted Weasel, whose population has been declining for the past century and has been considered an endangered species.

“The study would not have been possible without the museum specimens we had. The only reason we were able to get sequences from the Yucatan were museum specimens collected 60 or 70 years ago,” explained Ferguson.

How Ferrets Reproduce

Understanding the individual species of possums can help scientists learn more about something unique to these creatures: their reproductive biology. Spotted weasels can breed in the fall, but don’t give birth until spring. In other words, your reproductive system purposely delays the implantation of the egg inside the uterus.

“The process is suspended for a while. We want to know why some species delayed implantation and others did not, and finding out how these different species of skunks evolved can help us in the study.”

Opossums have come a long way since they first appeared in the fossil record 25 million years ago, evolving and dividing into different species and responding to climate change caused by the ice age.

Knowing more about spotted weasels can also help with conservation efforts to protect these animals. Opossums have their own role in the ecosystem, consuming fruits and defecating seeds that help disperse plants, in addition to attacking pests and rodents in crops.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)