Mercedes reveals failure that caused Hamilton to drop out of TL2

Lewis Hamilton led the TL1 at Zandvoort but was only 11th in the second practice (Photo: Mercedes)

Mercedes says oil system failure caused Hamilton to drop out of Holland’s TL2

Like Sebastian Vettel during the TL1 this Friday (03) in the Netherlands, Lewis Hamilton failed to finish the second practice session at the Zandvoort circuit. Completing only three laps in total, the seven-times champion retired in the opening stretch with mechanical problems. Mercedes, however, explained what the flaw was: an unusual behavior in the oil system.

Questioned by RacingNews365.com, the German team declared that Hamilton was using the highest mileage power unit — the so-called ‘PU1’ — that is, the oldest of the season and, therefore, should not compromise the team’s schedule. for the rest of the championship, as the driver uses his third engine.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Lewis Hamilton faced problems right at the start of free practice 2 in the Netherlands (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

For this reason, Hamilton finds himself at a natural disadvantage due to the short time he has on the track, but he believes that Mercedes is on the right path due to the performance of teammate Valtteri Bottas, in fourth place.

“In the morning, we only managed about 20 minutes of activity due to the red flag, which naturally puts us at a disadvantage. Valtteri seemed to have a good session but I hope we can make up time tomorrow. It wasn’t too bad. I made some changes and had a comeback. It’s hard to get points from that, but Valtteri walked a lot and collected a lot of data from the long stints, let’s see how it unfolds”, he added.

Formula 1 accelerates again this Saturday in Zandvoort for a pretty busy day. At 7am (Brasilia, GMT-3), the circuit will stage free practice 3, while the classification takes place at 10am. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.