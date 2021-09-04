Mexican boxer dies aged 18 after knockout loss in Canada

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarías Zapata, aged 18, passed away last Thursday (02), four days after losing by TKO to Marie-Pier Houle in a boxing match held in Montreal, Canada.

Janette Zacarías Zapata and Marie-Pier Houle faced each other last Saturday (28), in a professional fight held at the IGA Stadium, in Montreal. After receiving several hard blows at the end of the fourth round, the Mexican was unable to return to the corner and saw the referee stop the fight and declare Marie-Pier Houle the winner by technical knockout. Shortly after the interruption, Zapata had a series of seizures before being transported to hospital.

Last Thursday (02), Yvon Michel, responsible for Saturday’s event, announced the fighter’s death through social networks.

“We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband, Jovanni Martinez, who has remained by her side until her last moments,” Michel wrote.

Janette’s opponent, Marie-Pier Houle also spoke out, saying she was “devastated” and offering “the most sincere condolences” to the young woman’s husband and family.

According to Canadian broadcaster “CBC”, Janette Zacarías Zapata underwent a neurological exam in Mexico before traveling to Canada for combat. The causes and circumstances of death are under investigation.

Born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Zapata made her professional boxing debut in January 2018. Before facing Houle, the Mexican had fought five times in her native country, with a record of two wins and three losses.