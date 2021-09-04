Microsoft makes changes to distribution of Windows 11 previews

Microsoft announced yesterday (2), on the insider community blog, the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22449, which is the first full preview of the new operating system, but only for participants who opted for the Dev Channel. this is the Windows 11 update scheduled for October 5th, but the first official build of the system’s next development cycle, targeting editions that arrive in 2022.

With the breakup of the Dev Channel, previews released to beta users will be further removed from the developer experience. Also, Windows 11 pre-release builds will no longer be cumulative updates, but full builds.

This is an important detail because, as today’s build comes directly from the internal active development branch rs_prerelease, it can be more unstable than previous builds, as it contains code still in development. Therefore, users without a lot of technical knowledge, or who are looking for a more stable experience, should migrate to the Beta channel, before Windows Update downloads build 22449.

What changes with shipping Build 22449?

The shipment of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22449 represents a change in the experience for users of the Dev channel. Starting today, they will no longer receive the small cumulative updates that are common in Windows 11 tests. In the future, these devs will receive builds of 4 GB, which will take more time to install and even make the PC less stable.

The internal rs_prerelease branch (Redstone initials) isn’t tied to a specific feature update, but at a more advanced level of the process, and it’s that experience that devs are looking for, but that also means some quibbles, including those linked to instability. Therefore, Microsoft, knowing that many people migrated to the Dev channel just to test Windows 11, has advised users to return to the Beta channel.

“These builds are from the early stage into a new development cycle with the latest work-in-progress code from our engineers,” explains Microsoft. “These aren’t always stable builds, and sometimes you’ll see issues that block key activities or require workarounds while serving on Channel Dev.”

With that in mind, if you’re still on the Windows 11 Dev channel, it’s worth moving to the beta edition as soon as possible.