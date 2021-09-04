Milestone metabolism: 7 simple ways to lose weight faster

Have you been invited to a beach wedding or do you want to go back to the office without showing off the pounds acquired in the home office? Calm down, losing weight in a short time without giving up your health is possible, but it requires discipline and information. To guide you in this race against time, the Insider has selected seven quick weight loss tips — all of them scientifically proven. Check out!

1. Eat more protein

A North American study proved that the body uses more energy to digest a gram of protein than to process the same amount of carbohydrate. According to research data, people who follow a high-protein diet have a basic metabolic rate that burns 200 calories more per day than those who leave out protein foods.

2. drink coffee

A cup of coffee contains about 95 mg of caffeine, a stimulant that speeds up metabolism. Recently, a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that drinking four cups of coffee a day for 24 weeks led a group of overweight adults to lose 4% more weight than a team of participants who avoided drinking as much as possible.

3. Drink green tea

Don’t like coffee? Green tea can be a good substitute as it is also high in caffeine. According to researchers, one cup of the infusion contains approximately 28 mg of the stimulant.

4. Gain muscle

The body uses more energy to maintain muscle than it does fat. That is, even standing still, an athlete burns more calories compared to a sedentary one. This is why doing weight training and other resistance exercises is so important.

5. Try HIIT

Any physical activity will increase your caloric expenditure, but high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is particularly effective, says Memorial Care Surgical Weight Loss Center medical director Mir Ali. During a HIIT session, you build muscle and raise your temperature body, which will help you burn calories even after your workout.

6. Bet on spicy foods

Many spicy foods contain capsaicin, a chemical associated with weight loss. A 2012 scientific review of spicy foods found that eating capsaicin increases energy expenditure by a small amount, about 50 calories more per day.

7. Drink cold water

Replacing sodas and juices with water is a great way to reduce calories, but cold water is especially beneficial for weight loss. When you consume cold water, your body has to work harder (and burn more calories) to maintain your ideal body temperature. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism revealed that this practice speeds up metabolism in the short term by up to 30%.

Finally, an extra tip: intermittent fasting can also be a good option for those who want to lose weight quickly.

*Before designing a weight loss plan, consult an expert