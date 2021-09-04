Military Police says they do policing on Rio’s railway, but illustrates action with old photo | Rio de Janeiro

After a week of chaos on the branches of the Supervia trains, the Military Police announced an operation at the Pavuna station, this Friday (3) to try to prevent the theft of cables and other items that hinder the movement of trains. But the announcement of the action was illustrated with an old photo, far away from a train station.

“Groups of railway police and special patrols are currently operating at the Pavuna station, in an action to organize the Supervia railway stations,” said the Military Police post at 3pm.

But the photo used was of April of this year, in a blitz on the BR-101, in São Gonçalo.

The PM also released photos of patrols at other stations: on the Deodoro, Santa Cruz and Guapimirim branches.

Policing away from thefts

A vehicle also spends all day in the Central do Brasil, but the task force strategy announced by the state government is not enough, since the cable and equipment thefts that interrupt circulation and cause train delays do not happen at stations, but on the tracks.

This Friday (3), at seven in the morning, Globocop recorded a Military Police helicopter flying over the Deodoro branch, at the height of Engenho Novo.

Robberies keep happening

Police also use drones, which have not seen or prevented the theft of more than half a ton of rail equipment on Thursday (2) afternoon in Comendador Soares.

This Friday (3), bandits took the signaling wires of the Japeri and Belford Roxo branches.

In Nova Iguaçu, platforms filled to capacity and the interval between trains almost doubled. Six suspects were arrested Thursday, none this Friday.

O RJ2 went to the Supervia station in Pavuna to check if the police were really there this Friday (3), but the reporting team did not see no PM on site around 5pm, but found several people walking along the railway.