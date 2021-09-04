Minas cheeses prohibited by the Surveillance: “health risk”

Case of cheese presented as “canasta”, but produced outside the Serra da Canastra microregion – Illustrative photo by Agência Minas/Divulgação

Craft-type chins like “Minas” and “Canastra” from several farms in Minas Gerais fell into the mesh of the Sanitary Surveillance of Minas Gerais (Secretary of State for Health) and the Mineiro Institute of Agropecuária (IMA). The Collegiate Management of the Health Surveillance Superintendence, meeting on Wednesday (09/01), determined “injunction” for eight (08) cheese brands.

Among the main reasons, for example, “risk to the health of the population” and lack of registration with the IMA and the Federal Inspection Service (SIF/Ministry of Agriculture). But, also, there are cases of the cheese producer not having a herd or be outside the certified region informed to consumers.

Therefore, “precautionary measures” are broadly applicable: regardless of manufacturing dates, expiration dates and batches.

Unregistered cheese factories; improper stamp

Therefore, the Sanitary Surveillance of MG banned the following cheese brands and farms:

1) – Minas Artesanal Canastra Cheese; “Alberto & Paloma” brand – Campo Alegre Farm, Serra da Canastra, São Roque de Minas (MG); “(product) does not have information that allows the proper identification of the producer”; “there is no cheese factory registered or registered with the Instituto Mineiro de Agropecuária (IMA) whose property name is Fazenda Campo Alegre located in the municipality of São Roque de Minas/MG”;

2 – Minas Artesanal Cheese – Fazenda Barreiras, from Medeiros (MG), seized in the Central Market of Belo Horizonte; “because it represents a risk to the health of the population, because the producer (…) does not have a cheese factory registered or registered with the IMA”. Furthermore, the property is located in the municipality of Cruzeiro da Fortaleza, not in Medeiros;

3) – Minas Artesanal Da Serra cheese – Fazenda Santa Cruz, from Serra do Salitre (MG); “because it represents a risk to the health of the population”; “does not have cheese dairy registered or registered with the IMA”; and, “does not have authorization to use the seal of the Certifica Minas Queijo Minas Artesanal”.

4) – Canastra de Araxá cheese, brand “Araxá” – Água Limpa Farm, from Araxá (MG); “because it represents a risk to the health of the population”; “does not have a registered or registered cheese factory” with the IMA; and, “present CPF that is not valid”;

5) – Canastra Artesanal cheese, brand “Sabor Mineiro” – Santa Cruz Farm, Serra do Salitre (MG); “because it represents a risk of harm to the health of the population”; “does not have a registered or registered cheese factory” with the IMA;

6) – Minas Artesanal cheese, brand “Figueiredo” – Fazenda Palmeiras, in Rio Paranaíba (MG); “because it represents a risk of harm to the health of the population”; “does not have a registered or registered cheese factory” with the IMA;

Producer without cows; “canasta” outside the Canastra region

7) – Minas Artesanal cheese, brand “Brejece” – Distributed by Queijaria Moreira, from Brejo Bonito, in Cruzeiro da Fortaleza (MG); “for representing risk of harm to the health of the population”; “the producer does not have a bovine herd, therefore, he cannot have the production of artisanal Minas cheese”; the distributor (…) “is not registered with the Instituto Mineiro de Agropecuária (IMA) nor in the Federal Inspection Service (SIF) ”;

to the health of the population”; “the producer does not have a bovine herd, therefore, he cannot have the production of artisanal Minas cheese”; the distributor (…) “is not registered with the Instituto Mineiro de Agropecuária (IMA) ”; 8) – Queijo Canastra JM Minas Artesanal, brand “Bem Mineiro” – Serra da Marcela Farm, from Luz (MG); “does not have a registered or registered cheese factory” with the IMA; and because the farm “does not have a cattle herd and the municipality of Luz do not belong to the microregion of Canastra”, as reported by the IMA.

