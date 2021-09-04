Minas Gerais has 5 confirmed cases of the mu variant of the new coronavirus | Minas Gerais

Minas Gerais registered 5 first cases of the coronavirus variant called mu, initially discovered in Colombia. As for the delta variant, there are 236 confirmed cases ( read more about it below ).

The information is on the panel of the State Department of Health (SES-MG) this Friday (3).

According to SES-MG, cases of the mu variant were identified in Virginópolis (3) and in Guanhães (2), both in the eastern region of the state.

5 cases of the Mu variant were identified in Minas, according to the Secretary of State for Health.

The characterization of this variant was carried out by the Center for Vaccine Technologies (CT-Vaccines), of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

According to the professor and researcher at CT-Vacinas, Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, there is still no information on whether the cases of mu were imported or whether there is community transmission of the strain in the state.

“SES-MG is doing this analysis, we simply did the detection in samples that were collected and sent to the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed). As UFMG is a Funed partner laboratory, we detected the presence in samples sent by Funed of this variant,” explained the professor.

According to him, the samples were collected and sent for testing between the 13th of July and the 5th of August.

O G1 he sought out the State Department of Health (SES) to find out more details about the identification and is awaiting a return.

The report also sought out the Ministry of Health to find out if these are the first cases identified in Brazil, and awaits response.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported last Wednesday (1) that scientists are analyzing a new variant of the coronavirus, called “mu”, which was identified for the first time in Colombia.

B.1.621, considered a “variant of interest”, has mutations that may indicate vaccine resistance, just like the beta. However, more studies will be needed to understand its characteristics.

3D model of Sars-Cov-2, the new coronavirus

New mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected. This is common behavior – because as the virus spreads, it can undergo many genetic modifications. Most have little or no impact on virus characteristics. But some changes can influence, for example, the ability of the virus to spread or the effectiveness of vaccines.

There are four variants of the coronavirus classified as “worrying”: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Another five are called “variants of interest”, such as the mu..

The delta variant cases, considered more transmissible, jumped from 174 to 236 in three days, one 36% increase.

Delta variant cases were identified in several cities. Juiz de Fora has the highest number of cases, 38, followed by Belo Horizonte, 24, and Itabirito and Unaí, with 12 each.

