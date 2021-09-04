Mine Tankers Announce Shutdown Starting Sept. 7 – Economy

Shutdown of tankers in Minas from September 7th for an indefinite period (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) The Union of Companies Transporting Fuels and Oil Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG) announced this Friday (3/9), that it will have an indefinite stoppage as of September 7th. According to the category, the movement will be made in solidarity with other Brazilian transporters.

The president of Sindtanque-MG, Irani Gomes, confirmed the information to the State of Minas. He also released a video stating that support on a national scale is only valid in the case of orderly and non-partisan demonstrations. “After several meetings with our category, we decided to support the demonstrations as long as they are orderly, with a lot of responsibility and non-partisan,” said Irani.

The main complaint of the category has been in relation to the price of fuels, especially diesel. Last week, for example, Sindtanque-MG threatened to strike if the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for diesel in Minas Gerais was not reduced. Currently the rate is 15%, but tankers want it to drop to 12%.

At the time, the state government informed that “the entity’s claim” was presented to the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) in July. However, the finance departments of the 26 states and the Federal District rejected the ICMS reduction.

For the change to take place, Confaz would have to unanimously approve the reduction. “Therefore, the version that the government has promised such a reduction is not valid,” explained the Romeu Zema administration.