Ministry of Agriculture confirms case of mad cow in slaughterhouse in Belo Horizonte, and beef export to China is suspended | Minas Gerais

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map) confirmed, this Saturday morning (4), the occurrence of a case of mad cow disease in a slaughterhouse in Belo Horizonte.

According to the folder, after confirmation, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) was officially notified.

In the case of China, in compliance with the sanitary protocol signed between the country and Brazil, are temporarily suspended beef exports.

“The measure, which takes effect from this Saturday (4), will take place until the Chinese authorities conclude the evaluation of the information already passed on about the cases,” he said in a statement.

A case in Nova Canãa do Norte, in Mato Grosso, was also confirmed by the Ministry. Both cases were detected in cull cows that were of advanced age.

“These are the fourth and fifth cases of BSE [Encefalopatia Espongiforme Bovina] registered in more than 23 years of surveillance for the disease. Brazil has never registered the occurrence of a case of classic BSE” informed the ministry.

According to Mapa, atypical BSE occurs spontaneously and sporadically and is not related to the ingestion of contaminated food.

“All health risk mitigation actions were completed even before the issuance of the final result by the reference laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in Alberta, Canada. Therefore, there is no risk to human and animal health”, he said.

The Map also informed that the confirmation does not change the country’s status as “insignificant risk for disease”.

“The OIE excludes the occurrence of atypical BSE cases for the purposes of recognizing the country’s official risk status. In this way, Brazil maintains its classification as a country of insignificant risk for the disease, not justifying any impact on the trade of animals and their products and by-products,” he said.

The case registered in Belo Horizonte accentuated the drop in the activity of Brazilian slaughterhouses, according to the association that represents the sector.