Mirella’s elimination causes Any and Dinei to cry on Ilha Record · TV News

Mirella Santos made Any Borges and Dinei cry like children at Ilha Record. In this Friday’s episode (3), Laura Keller returned to the Village after winning the Survival Challenge, and thrilled the explorers with the message sent by Twin Sealing.

“She sent a message to you. Said she loved meeting you, that you are an amazing person, that you are very strong and that she is rooting for you a lot, and that she adores you a lot,” Laura told Any, causing her to cry of the model.

Dinei was beside her and also received a loving message from the dancer: “She left a nice message for you too, she loves you a lot, she will miss you a lot”, commented the actress.

The ex-On Vacation with the Ex and the ex-soccer player got together in the outdoor area, hugged and cried together for Mirella’s elimination from the game. Together, the two strengthened the pact in the game and promised to help each other in this final stretch.

With Mirella gone, only six explorers are left in the running for the R$500,000 prize. On Monday (6), Ilha Record will show the proof that will define the two finalists of the reality show, pushing the others to the Cave of Exile.

The grand final is scheduled for Thursday (9), and will be held live, with the command of Sabrina Sato, on Record.

Watch the moment when Laura brings Mirella’s messages, and Any and Dinei’s whimpering on Ilha Record:

After winning the Survival Challenge, @eulaurakeller returns to Vila. 💪 Check it out at https://t.co/aETZz312g4! O #IlhaRecord it’s ON! 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZEpNzDxVlm — Ilha Record (@ilharecord) September 4, 2021