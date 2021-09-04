Missed your covid vaccination? Cidade does recap for over 18s – Barbacena Online

The Municipal Health Department (Sesap) performs, next Friday (10), the recap for those who are 18 years old or more and have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The immunization will be done from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, at the Central Vaccine Unit located at Praça Conde de Prados (Praça do Globo). To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present, originals and copies, of identity documents, proof of residence, CPF or national SUS card.

Contraindications to the vaccine:

– Patients who tested positive for covid-19 can only vaccinate 30 days after the positive test, in case of asymptomatic, or 30 days after the onset of symptoms;

– Patients who underwent routine vaccination should wait a 15-day interval to vaccinate against covid 19;

– Hypersensitivity to the active ingredient or to any of the vaccine excipients;

– For those people who have already had a confirmed anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of a covid-19 vaccine;

– Under 18 years old;

– Faced with acute febrile illnesses;

– Patients who use human immunoglobulin must be vaccinated at least one month between the administration of the immunoglobulin and the vaccine;

– Pregnant and lactating women, only with medical authorization to vaccinate, and must present, at the time of vaccination, a copy of the report/prescription of the assistant physician;

– Patients with immune-mediated rheumatic diseases should preferably be vaccinated while the disease is under control or in remission;

– Cancer patients, transplants, and other immunosuppressed patients can only vaccinate with medical authorization, and must present a copy of the report/prescription of the assistant physician at the time of vaccination.