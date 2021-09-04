Mistress suspected of assaulting and keeping nanny in private prison in Salvador leaves apartment under jeers and escorted by police | Bahia

VIDEO: Neighbors registered babysitting after jumping out of apartment

Neighbors registered babysitting after jumping out of apartment

The ex-boss talked to civil police for about an hour and left the apartment around 3 pm, with two suitcases. She was accompanied by a man and the police. The attacker got into a black car.

According to the Civil Police, a search and seizure warrant in Melina Esteves França’s apartment. In addition to searches for electronic devices and other elements that can collaborate to elucidate the case, the aggressor went to the police station to give a new statement.

The police informed that the developments comprise the set of actions taken to complete the police investigation.

1 out of 5 Mistress suspected of assaulting and keeping nanny in private jail leaves apartment under jeers and escorted by police — Photo: Personal Archive Mistress suspected of assaulting and keeping nanny in private jail leaves apartment under jeers and escorted by the police — Photo: Personal Archive

Nanny says he passed out after assault

This Friday, Raiana, who jumped from the third floor of a building where she worked to escape aggression from her boss, said she fainted after being attacked because, in addition to the violence, she didn’t eat at work.

Images show the maid passing out after a series of blows.

Video shows nanny fainting after being attacked by businesswoman Melina Esteves

The fainting happened around 6:30 am on the day she jumped from the window to flee the property. After a sequence of slaps, punches, kicks and hair pulling, Raiana gets up and approaches a glass door to breathe. She loses balance and falls unconscious. During the fall, the nanny even crashes into one of Melina’s daughters, who also falls to the ground.

“There is no body that can withstand being without food, without drinking and still being beaten. I remember that my head started to spin and I couldn’t breathe properly,” said the nanny.

Raiana said the decision to jump out the window was an act of desperation. Upon learning of the images recorded by cameras inside the apartment, she said that it is important to be used in the process against the former employer. Raiana said she cannot watch the video of the attacks.

“It’s a difficult time because even there, living all this in despair, we just wanted to get out of there. And seeing the images, it’s more difficult. It’s very sad to go through what I went through. Even I can’t see it all the time. Very important [as imagens serem usadas no processo], but I prefer not to be seeing the images”, he commented.

It is possible to see a third woman in the apartment during the assaults. She witnesses all the action, but at no point tries to stop Melina from continuing to slap and punch the nanny.

The nanny said the woman arrived at the property on Tuesday, August 24th., the day before she jumped out the apartment window. Raiana, however, claims that she was not another employee, and cannot say what the relationship between the two is.

“I don’t know who this woman is. She entered [na casa] on Tuesday. But what she is from Melina, I don’t know. She is not a maid and I cannot tell if she was related. She doesn’t stop aggression, doesn’t ask for help, doesn’t do anything.

The maid’s defense said the videos will be used to endorse the charges against Melina and could prove the crimes that took place in the apartment. According to the lawyer Bruno Oliveira, several crimes could be investigated based on the recorded images.

“In view of those images, which are preliminary (there are still many images to be analyzed, considering that she started being attacked on Tuesday morning), crime of torture, private imprisonment and the Public Ministry of Labor is investigating for a civil inquiry regarding work analogous to slavery,” he said.

Aggression and Threat History

VIDEO: Security camera shows aggression against nanny who jumped from building in Salvador

In addition to Raiana, at least 11 other women reported an incident against Melina Esteves França, according to the Civil Police.

Seven incidents are investigated at the 12th Territorial Police Station, in Itapuã, and another five at the 9th Police Station, in the neighborhood of Boca do Rio.

According to lawyer Bruno Oliveira, all complaints are similar. The women allege that she practiced physical aggression and threats, took cell phones, did not obey scheduled times for the service and, in some cases, did not pay for the days worked.

The Civil Police reported that the 9th Territorial Police Station, in Boca do Rio, is still investigating the case. The agency said that the images had already been investigated and were sent to the expert.

Also according to the police, all the nannies have already been heard at the two police stations, and the Metropolitan Police Department (Depom) continues to monitor the case.

Nanny jumps from building in Bahia: see what is known about the case

The case took place on the morning of Wednesday, August 25th. Raiane Ribeiro jumped from the third floor to escape aggression. She also said that she was held in private prison by her boss Melina Esteves França.

Before jumping, Raiana even sent an audio message asking family members for help in a messaging app. On the same day, she was discharged after being admitted to the State General Hospital (HGE). The young woman suffered a broken foot.

Raiana Ribeiro had been working as a nanny at Melina’s house for a week, taking care of her triplets daughters. Children are 1 year and 9 months old.

On September 26, Melina testified for about six hours. Upon arriving at the building where she lives, after leaving the police station, she was booed by neighbors.

A day later, on Friday (27), at least four former employees of Melina testified to the police and reported being victims of similar crimes.

On Sunday morning (29), a group of people gathered in front of the building where the nanny jumped from the third floor. They made a demonstration in support of the victim and asked for justice for the case.

A new protest was held against Melina Esteves França on Wednesday, September 1st. A group made up of domestic workers and representatives of social movements gathered in front of the condominium where the case against Raiana, in Imbuí, took place, asking for punishment of the woman and seeking to draw attention to the working conditions of employees in Bahia.

