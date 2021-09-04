Moment of uncertainty in the country hinders the conduct of monetary policy, says BC president – Economy

The former president of Central Bank (BC), former Minister of Finance and current Secretary of Finance and Planning of São Paulo, Henrique Meirelles, said this Friday, 3, that political and fiscal noises in the Brazil have created additional inflationary pressures for the country, in a context of global shocks that also raise prices.

According to him, the noise in the country makes the real depreciate in relation to the dollar. This implies an even stronger rise in the prices of items such as food and fuel in real in Brazil, combined with the scenario of rising commodity prices in the international market.

“We have here some specific situations, created first by political issues, confrontations, and, on the other hand, by some controversial measures in the area of ​​macroeconomic administration, such as the issue of payment in installments of court orders,” said Meirelles during a panel at the Finance Mais event, organized per Estadão, Broadcast and Austin Rating.

Also participating, the former president of BC and current chairman of the board of directors of Credit Suisse, Ilan Goldfajn, assessed that the covid shock generated a scenario of falling activity and high inflation in the country.

“Now we have a picture of exiting the covid crisis, there was a strong recovery,” said Goldfajn. The economist forecasts growth of around 5% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, with a slowdown in activity in 2022, when GDP should grow by 1.5%.

According to Goldfajn, the interruption of global supply chains and the increase in freights generated global inflation, but Brazil also experienced its own shocks in the wake of the effects of the expansionary fiscal and monetary policy in 2020. Goldfajn also stated that there will be consequences of institutional and fiscal noises for the activity and inflation.

“All of this means that you cannot have peace of mind that inflation expectations will fall and inflation will fall next year,” he said. “My expectation is that 2022 will be a little more difficult.”

BC performance

Meirelles stated that the Central Bank can perfectly take decisions that displease the President of the Republic or class associations, even more with the formal approval of its autonomy, which makes it equal to the BCs of more advanced countries.

However, he warned that the BC should avoid participating in events for the get-together of ministers from the Planalto, which could be a signaling problem. “This could convey the wrong idea that BC would be subject to political pressure,” he said, referring to Roberto Campos Neto’s participation in a barbecue commemorating the new position of Ciro Nogueira, minister of the Civil House.

Ilan Goldfajn highlighted that doubts about the future are natural in an election year, but affect expectations, including inflation. The big difference, however, next year, is that there is no doubt about the command of the BC from 2023, since the autonomy of the autarchy determines fixed terms for the president and directors of the BC that do not coincide with that of the head of the Plateau. Campos Neto will head BC until December 2024.

The economist considered, however, that the presidential election can be polarized and that Brazilian idiosyncrasies tend to be exacerbated at times when the outside world is not so favorable. In this sense, he warned that interest rates in the world should no longer be so low in 2022.