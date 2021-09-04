Moraes orders the arrest of journalist Wellington Macedo

The Federal Police arrested journalist Wellington Macedo this Friday, after authorization from the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The minister responded to the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Macedo is one of those investigated in the inquiry that investigates the summoning of undemocratic acts for the demonstrations on September 7th. The journalist, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, was already the target of a search and seizure last month.

Macedo was arrested this Friday afternoon (3), in a hotel in Brasília. In a short note earlier this Friday night and without naming names, the PF stated that it had fulfilled, in Brasília, “a preventive detention order issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court.”

Also according to the note from the PF, the measure “has the objective of deepening ongoing investigations in the investigation records that are being processed in that Court”. More details about what motivated the journalist’s arrest, however, were not revealed. The STF also did not provide information on the case.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Macedo released videos calling for an act on September 7 to ask for the deposition of STF ministers and presented himself as coordinator of the event. Macedo had the participation of singer Sérgio Reis, who was also the target of the PF’s operation last month, in one of the videos. The journalist, like others investigated in the investigation, was prohibited from approaching Praça dos Três Poderes and from communicating with other investigated.

Also according to Globo, Moraes also ordered the arrest of truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as “Zé Trovão”, who is being investigated in the same investigation. There is no information about the truck driver’s arrest.

Prison criticized among government officials

Wellington Macedo’s arrest echoed among government supporters and Boslonaro supporters. Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) used Twitter to criticize the PGR request accepted by Alexandre de Moraes and said that the country is experiencing the “end of time”.

“This man [Moraes] he thinks himself a deity. Tired of mincing words for fear of hurting his megalomaniac ego. His attitudes will echo in history and even part of the left already sees the truth,” accused Zambelli.

State Deputy Gilberto Silva (PSL-PB) criticized the arrest and said that the Senate does not fulfill its “constitutional duty”, referring to the decision of the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), to file the impeachment request presented. by President Jair Bolsonaro against Moraes.

Journalist is the second Bolsonaro supporter arrested in less than a month

The journalist’s arrest is the second for a Bolsonaro supporter in less than a month. On August 13, Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for the preventive arrest of former deputy Roberto Jefferson, national president of the PTB, for his alleged participation in a digital organization created to carry out attacks on democracy. The order for Jefferson’s arrest came even after the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) spoke out against the action.

Wellington Macedo’s request for imprisonment refers to that of fellow journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio, who was arrested in June 2020 and transferred to the domiciliary regime in January 2021. Eustáquio also expressed his opinion on the profile he maintains on Twitter. “Day 7 needs to be giant,” he declared.

Another conservative arrested is federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ). He was arrested after having published a video in which he defended the removal of STF ministers and the AI-5, the harshest instrument of repression during the period of the military regime.