More expensive electricity bill: find out who are the villains of energy in your home

The value of the energy tariff has been climbing. This week, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced the creation of a new tariff flag, above the red 2 flag – which was already the most expensive. The new extra tariff charged on Brazilians’ electricity bills went from R$9.49 to R$14.20 for every 100 kWh.

Thus, home appliances can become the villains of the household budget, since refrigerators, showers and heaters and air conditioning tend to pull the consumption of light.

The two-door refrigerator, for example, is the appliance that consumes the most electricity – on average 55.00 kWh/month – as it needs to be turned on for 24 hours.

Consumption was calculated by Idec (Institute for Consumer Protection) and by Insper (Institute of Education and Research), at the request of the CNN Brasil Business.

The calculation considers the uninterrupted use of the appliance in the period. A simpler, one-door refrigerator without frost-free technology, on the other hand, uses an average of 30.00 kWh per month. With this consumption, the refrigerator, based on the two models, would generate an average cost between R$ 21.60 and R$ 40.32 per month on the electricity bill (see the full table below).

How to calculate consumption

To calculate the consumption of any home appliance or electronics, just check the power of the device. This information is given by the manufacturer in manuals and on product packaging. To calculate consumption, just multiply the power by the operating time in hours.

Conscious use

Clauber Leite, coordinator of Idec’s energy program, understands that the main concern is with the effects that rising tariffs can have on the poorest of the population, who are already the most affected by unemployment and inflation.

According to him, any increase now directly affects the consumption and livelihood conditions of Brazilian families, who need even more energy at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The current climate crisis has been predicted since the beginning of the year. Preventive measures could have been taken to avoid this worrying scenario. I highlight incentives for energy efficiency and investment in other energy sources, such as wind and solar, with quick structuring, and which could help to save water from the reservoirs”, said Leite.

For him, the ideal would be to anticipate the water crisis, but now “inevitably the consumer will pay once again for inefficiencies in the sector”. “In addition to sending the bill, it is necessary to check ways to reduce charges”, he adds.

For Juliana Inhasz, professor and coordinator of the graduation in economics at Insper, electricity, as a basic and necessary resource for Brazilians, has become a matter of concern. Starting with the fact that Brazilians are having the demand to reduce their consumption with the supply crisis.

“Consumers now have to do the math in order not to have a heavy budget. Appliances are, yes, great villains of the electricity bill. Mainly those that need a change in temperature — air conditioning, heater, electric shower, electric iron, crockpot, clothes dryer [..]”, said Inhasz.

She also reinforces tips on how Brazilians can deal with this high electricity bill and avoid excessive expenses. “It takes a little more parsimony at this point. Even with appliances with a low level of consumption, care must be redoubled. We are in a period, yes, of conscious consumption. Everyone will adapt easily”

Check out tips to save energy: