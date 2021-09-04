More than 76,000 Londoners have tested positive for Covid-19 since pandemic began | Londoner

The last bulletin released in Londrina this Friday (3) recorded four more deaths by Covid-19, with numbers counted retroactively by the Municipal Health Department. Londrina accounts for 1,988 deaths in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest victims of the disease are a 65-year-old woman who died on April 28 and had no comorbidity; Two men aged 58 and 77, and a woman aged 85, who died last Thursday (2). The three victims had comorbidities.

296 new cases were also registered in the last 24 hours and the municipality reached 76,268 confirmations. Londrina still has 960 people infected with the virus. Of this total, 848 are in home isolation and 112 are hospitalized – 62 in the ward and 50 in the ICU in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of those considered cured of the disease reached 73,320. Currently, there are 83 people with symptoms of the disease awaiting test results.

The hospital beds of the Unified Health System (SUS) exclusive to Covid-19 have 66% occupancy. The Covid-19 Adult UTI Occupancy Rate is at 89%.

CAMBE

The bulletin was released last Friday (3) and counted 42 new cases of Covid-19. In all, there are 11,589 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 330 deaths in the city. Cambé has 209 active cases, with 17 admissions (7 in ICUs) and 192 cases of home isolation.

IBIPORAN

The latest bulletin was released on Friday (1) and counted 25 new cases and 266 active cases of Covid-19. Of these, 263 patients are in home isolation and three are hospitalized. In all, Ibiporã has 7,943 confirmed cases, of which 7,513 are recovered. To date, 164 residents have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19.