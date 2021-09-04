Nanda Costa shows the twins’ room for the first time: “a dream”

Nanda Costa and his wife, Lan Lahan, told all the details of their daughters’ room

The actress Nanda Costa and the musician lan lahn they are in preparation for the birth of the twins. The babies will be the couple’s first daughters.

The two resorted to in vitro fertilization to become pregnant; using a national semen bank. Nanda and Lan were married in June 2019.

This week, mothers told fans many details of what their daughters’ room will be like. The two also said that the couple’s own room will undergo some adaptations with the arrival of the twins.

The entire project will be done by one of the most famous artistic directors and set designers in the country. The rooms will be signed by Gigi Barreto.

In addition to works and curatorship in theaters and museums, the professional is responsible for the scenography of several renowned artists. Among them: Ivete Sangalo, Alcione, Maria Bethânia and Djavan.

“She’s wonderful. One of the greatest set designers in our country who, at that time, developed a different and incredible project”, she said Nanda Costa. His wife, Lan Lahan, said excitedly: “it has always been an artist’s dream”.

The actress also revealed the theme chosen for her daughters’ room, which is quite different from the traditional. The mothers’ idea was to bet on items that refer to the universe and expansion.

In the first sketches of the project it is possible to have an idea of ​​how the room will look. The photos released by the couple, on social networks, show decorative items with many stars and planets.

Another piece of furniture that the actress commented on was the breastfeeding chair. This is because the piece will be made from an armchair that would be discarded.

“Gigi goes around mining and discovering pearls. The armchair was practically in the trash. We buy the fabric from small business owners. So, this makes the economy circular and sustainability too. Aside from the charm that will remain”, he explained Nanda Costa.

Tell us what you think!