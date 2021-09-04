Naomi Osaka is eliminated from the US Open and says she’s going to take a break from her career – 09/04/2021 – Sports

After being eliminated in the third round of the US Open, on Friday night (3), Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said she is thinking about taking a break from her career.

“I’m trying to figure out what I want to do. Honestly, I don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” he said tearfully at a news conference after losing 2-1 (5/7, 7/6 and 6/4 ) to Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

“I think I’ll stop for a while,” said the athlete.

Osaka is a two-time US Open champion —won in 2018 and 2020— and the current number three in the world in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) ranking.

The tennis player said she struggled to contain her emotions during the game. At the end of the second set, Osaka lost patience and threw the racket twice on the court, when Fernandez scored five consecutive points in the tiebreak.

“I’m really sorry about that,” he stated. “I was telling myself to be calm, but I think I was close to bursting.”

“I like challenges, but recently I feel anxious when things don’t go my way. I don’t know why this is happening now.”

Osaka’s struggles continued when the 18-year-old Canadian broke her serve at the start of the third set. In the second game, Osaka hit a ball into the stands and received a warning from the referee. In the end, he finished the set without coming close to breaking Fernandez’s serve, who will face 2016 champion Angelique Kerber of Germany in the next round.

Winner of four Grand Slam titles and one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, Osaka has been a shaky performer since dropping out of Roland Garros in May after receiving a $15,000 fine from the organization for failing to attend an interview. collective.

At the time, she said that the mandatory nature of these commitments and the behavior of some journalists undermined the mental health of athletes. Later, he revealed that he has suffered from bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open final.

“I feel that when I win, I’m not happy. I feel relief. And when I lose, I feel very sad,” he said. “I don’t think this is normal.”

On the 16th, during Cincinnati’s WTA 1,000, she cried and interrupted a press conference after being confronted by a journalist about her relationship with the press.

“Since I was younger, there’s been a lot of media interest in me, and I think that’s because of my life story. and stuff like that. But I’d also say I’m not quite sure how to balance the two [a mídia e a exposição]”he stated.

Star of the Japanese delegation at the Tokyo Olympics, Osaka, who lit the Olympic pyre at the opening ceremony, was eliminated in the round of 16 of the tournament with a listless performance in front of the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who triumphed by 2 sets to 0 (6/1 and 6/4).