National team does only training before derby in Itaquera and will have a change – 04/09/2021

Tite leads this morning (4) the only training of the Brazilian team before the match against Argentina, delayed from the sixth round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The group of players returned last night from Santiago, where they beat Chile 1-0 on Thursday, and this Saturday held their activity at the Neo Química Arena — the stage for the Sunday match at 4 pm.

The only embezzlement is defender Marquinhos, suspended for the second yellow card. Tite allowed the transmission of only 25 minutes of training by CBF TV and did not show the lineup that starts playing against Argentina and that will have at least this change.

The likely replacement for Marquinhos is Miranda, called up in a hurry on August 27 to make up for the loss of Thiago Silva thanks to his experience. The other two options never entered the field for the selection: Lucas Veríssimo and Léo Ortiz.

Ortiz, by the way, carried out his first fieldwork together with attacking midfielder Artur. The Red Bull Bragantino duo presented themselves to the technical committee yesterday (3) at night and is available for this game against Argentina and also for the commitment on the 9th against Peru. The group has 24 players, half of which are active in national football.

A possible lineup for Sunday is as follows: Weverton; Danilo, Éder Militão, Miranda and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gérson (Bruno Guimarães) and Everton Ribeiro (Lucas Paquetá); Vini Jr (Matheus Cunha), Neymar and Gabigol.

Brazil leads the qualifiers with 100% success in seven rounds.