Netflix series returns more electrifying and deadly · TV News

The first part of season 5 of La Casa de Papel opens this Friday (3) on Netflix as the most electrifying and deadly of the series so far. Known for ingenious and peaceful tricks, the team led by Professor (Álvaro Morte) needs to exceed all its limits to survive in the new episodes.

The season starts right after the final events of the fourth year. After managing to place Lisboa (Itziar Ituño) inside the Bank of Spain, the Professor was surrendered by investigator Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), who located the mastermind of the crime after being betrayed and used as a scapegoat to justify the police’s failure in the investigation.

With their leader unarmed, the group is forced to deal with the onslaught of Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) and the imminent invasion of the Spanish army without a plan of action. That’s where Lisbon’s experience as a former police chief and Palermo’s (Rodrigo de La Serna) creative mind come into play.

It is from the confrontation between the robbers and the army that La Casa de Papel has its greatest moments of tension between all seasons. Among the many common twists that unfold during the episodes, the armed conflict between the parties results in the biggest bloodbath in the history of the series.

Sierra

In order to survive, the Professor’s group always tried to look for alternatives that would not worsen their situation under the law. This time, creator Álex Pina decided to go beyond the pre-established limits of La Casa de Papel and put the characters in countless life-or-death situations.

If the Professor has his hands tied trying to deal with Alicia, those who gain more space in the new episodes are Tokyo, Lisbon and, who would say, Berlin. The series’ most beloved villain returns once again in flashbacks to give more details of his past as a thief and his relationship with other members of the group.

It is through these flashbacks that La Casa de Papel first introduces Rafael (Patrick Criado), Berlin’s adult son. An engineer by training, he is asked by his father to join the criminal world and help him in scams across Europe. Raised far from the Professor’s brother, the young man initially rejects the idea, but the son of a fish, a fish is.

Inside the Bank of Spain, the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) serves as fuel for the robbers to fight to win the war against the authorities. The tension is complete in all five episodes of the first part, and Lisbon and Tokyo honor their partner’s legacy by showing they can lead even without the mind behind the crime.

Even having already shocked fans with the fall of Nairobi, La Casa de Papel leaves some of its biggest twists to the fifth season. As Álex Pina himself had already confessed, the new episodes are brutal and open the door to countless possibilities for part 2, which will end the journey of one of the greatest phenomena in the history of Netflix.

Part one of season five delivers on what the cast promised throughout the release of the new episodes. A master at surprising fans, La Casa de Papel proves that it still has a few cards up its sleeve — even if some of them are capable of making the audience cry.

Watch the trailer below: