Neto detonates Tite and says that the coach ‘did up’ with Gabigol in the Seleção: “He’s a forward, not a wing” – Flamengo

Last Thursday (02), the Brazilian team beat Chile 1-0, away from home, in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite the victory, Canarinho was not convinced and coach Tite’s choices were widely criticized, especially by the press. For Neto, for example, the coach used Gabigol in a wrong way. According to the presenter of “Donos da Bola”, from Band, Flamengo’s striker was chosen to act as a right-back.

– What is the team? Paquetá was at left-back, along with Alex Sandro. Gabigol is a forward, my God in heaven. I wanted to say a bad word, but I can’t! Tite, he’s a forward, not a wing! You broke up with the boy yesterday! Then they will say that Gabigol doesn’t have to go to the Seleção, ‘because he didn’t do anything yesterday’. The rush he gave and Neymar couldn’t get there. Shameful on the tactical part. Man, did you put Paquetá, who is scoring goals, at left-back, and Gabigol at right-back?! He’s a center forward!

With the victory over the Chileans, Brazil reached 21 points and kept the isolated lead in the qualifiers. With Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro at Tite’s disposal, Canarinho faces the second placed Argentina, this Sunday (5th), from 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Due to the FIFA Data, Flamengo, with five players called up (Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Mauricio Isla and Piris da Motta), will only return to the field on September 12, when they visit Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Until then, coach Renato Gaúcho trains the cast at CT Ninho do Urubu.