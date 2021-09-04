Nets switches DeAndre Jordan to Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets made an exchange this Friday involving center DeAndre Jordan for the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, the Pistons sent Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya to the Nets. According to Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn team still sent four second-round picks and $5.78 million, saving about $47 million in salaries and fees.

The Pistons’ idea, however, is not to keep Jordan in their squad. The team will have to dismiss the player, who is of particular interest to the Los Angeles Lakers, like the Jumper Brazil informed. The Detroit team bet their chips on Isaiah Stewart for the position and previously traded Mason Plumlee for Charlotte Hornets.

Once All Star, Jordan was part of the US team that won the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. He led the NBA in rebounds on two occasions, but was losing ground in the Nets, despite his friendship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In 2020-21, the athlete averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in about 22 minutes of action.

Okafor, third pick of the 2015 draft, had a promising first year in the NBA. However, he lost court time the following season and has since become less relevant in the league, passing through four teams. One of them was even Nets, in 2017-18. The player will receive around US$2.1 million in the next campaign.

Doumbouya, just 20, was the 15th pick of the 2019 draft. Although the center wing has appeared in 19 of 38 games in his first year in the league in the starting five-piece, he still hasn’t made enough room.

INVOLVED IN THE EXCHANGE

DeAndre Jordan: two years left on contract, $19.7 million

Sekou Doumbouya: one year guaranteed, $3.6 million and a team option for 2022-23, worth $5.5 million

Jahlil Okafor: US$2.1 million expiry

