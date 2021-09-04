Nets trade DeAndre Jordan, who could be another to stop at the Lakers of LeBron, Davis, Westbrook and Carmelo

Pivot DeAndre Jordan is leaving the Brooklyn Nets. According to the reporter from ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, the 33-year veteran is on his way to Detroit Pistons, along with four draft picks and $5.78 million (R$30 million) in exchange for pivot Jahlil Okafor and winger Sekou Doumbouya. Sports fans follow the best of NBA next season by ESPN on Star+.

However, it is likely that Jordan will not even enter the court for the new team. The Pistons plan to negotiate a termination of the pivot’s contract, which lasts for two more seasons at a salary of $10 million (£51.8 million) per season. The agreement was signed with the Nets in June 2019.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Should Jordan terminate his contract with the Pistons and become a free agent, the Los Angeles Lakers is a serious candidate to sign with the pivot. The team of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony has veterans Marc Gasol and Dwight Howard available for the position, as well as star Anthony Davis.

Jordan signed with the Nets in 2019 and alternated in the starting lineup with Jarrett Allen, traded with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season. However, with the arrival of Blake Griffin in March this year, the pivot ended up losing ground in the team. He averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 57 games played last season.

Center Jahlil Okafor averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assist in 27 games played for the Denver Nuggets in 2020-21, losing two months to a knee injury. Winger Sekou Dombouya played in 56 games, averaging 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assist.