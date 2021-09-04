New Shang-Chi video features a Black Widow

As we know, there is not just one Black Widow, there are several girls who were trained in the same system as the Red Room, and Shang-Chi’s new video features one of them inside the fight cells, before introducing Wong’s fight against the Abominable. Check out:

In case there are any doubts, the character is this one:

Marvel Studios itself confirmed during a Black Widow WatchParty:

‘One of the Widows, Jade Xu, was born in China and is a World Wushi Champion. She may have a small part in a future Marvel movie.’

“Shang-Chi needs to confront the past he thought he left behind. At the same time, he is involved in a web of organizational mysteries known as the Ten Rings.”

Besides Simu Liu like Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as Mandarin, we will also have awkwafina like Katy, Meng’er Zhang like Xialing, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng like Jon Jon, Speak Chen like Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu like Blade Fist.

SEE MORE:

‘Shang-Chi ea Legend of the Ten Rings’ is playing in Brazilian cinemas, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.