Newspaper says that PSG prepares another reinforcement after ‘galactic package’ with Messi and company

O Paris Saint-Germain keeps an eye on the international market even after the numerous signings in recent weeks and has a defined target for the coming months. Its about Frank Kessie, 24 years old and who is in the Milan.

According to diary information Gazetta Dello Sport, the defensive midfielder has the departure of the Italian team headed for the future. Kessié turned down numerous renewal offers from Milan. The last one was with an annual salary of 6.5 million euros, about R$ 40 million.

The publication points out that Kessié is Paris Saint-Germain’s main goal for the coming months and is looking for a hit for January or June 2022, which is when the athlete’s current relationship with the Italian team ends. Kessié will be able to sign a pre-contract with any other team from January.

At the request of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain are still looking for a new midfielder in addition to Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Argentine coach’s ‘plan A’ was Eduardo Camavinga, who signed until 2027 with the Real Madrid in a sort of ‘revenge plan’ by Florentino Pérez against PSG itself for Kylian Mbappé’s non-negotiation with the meringues.