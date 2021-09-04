Next oil auction in Brazil has the lowest number of subscribers in history – 03/09/2021

Reflecting the global energy transition, the next round of bidding for oil and gas exploratory blocks in Brazil had only nine companies registered, the lowest number ever registered for a tender under a concession regime in the country, as it also included areas that are in regions new frontier, with greater exploratory risk.

The list, however, includes some of the largest global oil companies. In addition to Petrobras, the ANP approved the participation of Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, Ecopetrol, Murphy, Karoon, Wintershall Dea and 3R.

The 17th Bidding Round for exploratory blocks under a concession regime will offer 92 blocks at exploratory risk, with a total area of ​​53,93 thousand km², in 11 sectors with high potential and new frontiers in four Brazilian maritime sedimentary basins: Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos.

The round comes as oil companies around the world are accelerating plans for an energy transition, under pressure to reduce their emissions. In addition, the world is still dealing with uncertainties related to the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Certainly the appetite of companies that already have many assets under development is lower. The transition is a factor of uncertainty,” Edmar de Almeida, professor at the Institute of Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, told Reuters.

The professor also highlighted the large presence of areas in new exploratory frontiers, which bring together less geological knowledge and, therefore, more risk. They may also find it difficult to obtain permits for drilling and seismic due to questions about possible environmental weaknesses.

“In my opinion, the reduced number is associated with the fact that these are areas of greater geological risk and companies are having access to exploratory assets through the Permanent Round (of the ANP), in addition to the sale of assets by Petrobras,” he said.

“In any case, it’s a worrying sign that should get the attention of energy authorities.”

On the other hand, some of the areas on offer may contain pre-salt reserves, according to the ANP, although they are outside the limits of the polygon drawn by the government.

A lot of risk and full portfolios

Magda Chambriard, former director-general of the ANP, pointed out that the round could be interesting for large global oil companies, due to blocks close to the pre-salt polygon, in the Santos and Campos basins, although they are also in underexplored areas.

However, “they have a full portfolio, had financial difficulties last year and are starting to recover now”. She highlighted that the oil giants suffered from the pandemic last year, when they postponed investments, and have not yet fully resumed them.

Chambriard, currently coordinator of oil and gas research at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), also highlighted that the Pelotas Basin has no discoveries made and Potiguar is on the equatorial margin in deep waters, little explored and with a history of difficult licensing environmental.

“In short: too much risk for something expensive at this difficult time,” he said.

Recently, a group of Petrobras oil shareholders called Anapetro sent a letter to the company asking it not to participate in the 17th Round, “given the environmental and legal fragility” of areas on offer.

Aldren Vernersbach, economist, researcher and UFRJ/FGV consultant also cited the impacts of the pandemic on the global economy as one of the factors that affected the event.

“The pandemic … still generates disturbances in the economy, an assessment of increased risks and affects the predictability of economic agents. This scenario, consequently, leads to greater caution with regard to greater investments,” said Vernersbach.

“The great fluctuation in the international price of oil is also a variable considered in the set of choices made by operators in the sector.”

The economist pointed out, however, that “the energy transition cannot yet be considered a determining factor, in this case, since the world economy is still dependent on oil and gas. It contributes, but there is still a vast market to be served”.

The ANP did not immediately respond to the request for comment.