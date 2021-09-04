Ney Matogrosso confirms that nude on Instagram was his and explains why it was published; know everything

Nothing to hide! Last Sunday (29), internet users were surprised by a nude posted on Ney Matogrosso’s Instagram. Although the image was quickly deleted, the print of his followers was faster, causing the click to go viral on the web. During an interview with Veja magazine published today (3), he delivered that the intimate photo was really his, and explained what happened for the record to become public.

As content is prohibited from being shared on the social network, many people had suspected that the singer’s profile had been hacked. However, Ney confirmed that the photo was his. He published it because of a virtual “accident”, when sending it to a friend. “I wanted to send it via WhatsApp, but I pressed the wrong button and published it by mistake”, handed the artist.

On social networks, the “situation” ended up being highly praised, mainly due to the fact that Ney Matogrosso has recently turned 80 years old. “I didn’t think it was accidentally the nude of Ney Matogrosso. 80 years old, rigid and bossy nudes. An icon”, published Marcelo Feller. “Over the nude of Ney Matogrosso: I want to reach 80 like this”, said former BBC Rodrigo França. “Ney Matogrosso, 80 years old, ordering nude Sunday three in the afternoon. His life is much more interesting than mine, I envied him”, joked Gabi Sartor.

I didn’t think it was Ney Matogrosso’s nude by accident. 80 years old, rigid and bossing around nudes. An icon. — Marcelo Feller (@FellerMarcelo) August 30, 2021

About Ney Matogrosso’s nude: I want to reach 80 like this. — Rodrigo França ✊🏿 (@franca_rodrigo) August 29, 2021

Ney Matogrosso, 80 years old, ordering nude on Sunday 3pm. His life is much more interesting than mine, I envied him. — Gabi S. (@Gabisartor) August 29, 2021

Ney Matogrosso takes nudes better than me. — Marcio Shelley (@maccshelley) August 30, 2021

Ney Matogrosso posted a nude on insta, deleted it and then posted a cactus to distract attention. The following is a compilation of the best comments on the cactus photo::: pic.twitter.com/oz0BfrpbXE — Natalia Balbino (@nataliabalb_) August 29, 2021

Continues after Advertising

In an interview with Splash UOL, in August, Matogrosso talked about how he felt with the image of a sex symbol that many people attribute to him to this day. “This isn’t me, this is the one on the stage. It’s not me. I don’t think that fits me, it fits the character”, evaluated.