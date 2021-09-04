Neymar publishes shirtless photos in training for the national team and mocks criticism for alleged overweight | Brazilian Team

Neymar returned to using social media this Saturday to reaffirm that he is in good physical shape. The striker published photos in which he appears shirtless during training for the Brazilian team before facing Argentina.
The derby, valid for the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, takes place at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and will be broadcast live by Globo, SportTV and ge.
The target of some criticism at the Chile game for allegedly being overweight, Neymar joked in the caption of the photos, writing “ué”.
Right after the game, last Thursday, the 10th shirt of the Seleção had already expressed himself on the subject. In an Instagram post, he said:
– Shirt was G. I’m in my weight already. Next game I ask for M shirt – he wrote in a message with laughter emojis.
See too:
+ Retranqueiro, conservative, coquettish? Tite plays with labels on the way to Qatar
+ Miranda reappears in the national team amid embezzlements, sees “customer” Argentina and revives dream of the Cup
Neymar has published photos of him appearing shirtless in training for the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Neymar did not have a good performance against Chile. Alongside Danilo, he was the player who missed the most passes: 11. The striker also failed in some domains and submissions.
This Sunday’s duel marks the reunion of Brazil and Argentina after the Copa América final, less than two months ago. The selections occupy the first places in the Qualifiers. The team led by Tite is the leader, with 21 points and 100% success. Messi and company’s team occupies the second place, with 15.
Neymar did not perform well in the match against Chile — Photo: Reuters