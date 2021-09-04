NFL: Former Three-time Patriots Champion Dies in Motorcycle Accident | football

David Patten, a former football player who was part of the first three Super Bowls won by the New England Patriots, died on Thursday aged 47. Patten’s agent confirmed the athlete’s death to The State newspaper.
According to Richland County Police, Patten was riding a motorcycle on an expressway when he ended up breaking into the side lane and collided with an automobile coming in the opposite direction.
David Patten played for the Patriots during the first three titles in the franchise — Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
Signed non-drafted free by the New York Giants in 1997, he later moved to the Cleveland Browns and joined the Patriots in 2001. The wide receiver remained with the team until the 2004/2005 season, participating in the franchise’s three-title streak in four years. .
Patten received the first playoff touchdown pass of his career from Tom Brady, who came in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams, the only QB in the 2001/2002 postseason.
David Patten had 165 catches for 2,153 yards and 16 TDs in the Patriots jersey — Photo: Rick Stewart/Getty Images
He remained with the Patriots until 2004, winning two more championship rings, before leaving the team for the Washington Redskins. The former player also played Saints, Browns again and in 2010 returned to New England to retire as a member of the franchise.
Richard Seymour, Patten’s former teammate, used social media to mourn the former player’s death:
“Broken heart. A great man of God… I have no words – David Patten… 🙏” wrote Seymour, who was one of the best advocates of his generation.