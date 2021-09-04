Nike surprises employees with a week off and for good reason

nike_surpreende_funcionarios_with_a_week_of_off_and_for_a_good_motivo

Did you see this one? Nike has given employees at its corporate office a week off in an effort to help combat class burnout.

The company closed its headquarters last week to give employees an unexpected break, according to a LinkedIn post by Matt Marrazzo, senior manager of global marketing science at Nike.

“Our senior leaders are sending a clear message: Take time to relax, de-stress and spend time with your loved ones. Don’t work,” Marrazzo wrote in the post.

Nike confirmed that the company’s corporate offices were closed Aug. 23-30 to “allow employees more free time to rest and recover.” The company also said employees were paid during their off-duty period.

Marrazzo also noted in her post that Nike also eases summer Friday hours, allowing employees to leave early or take all day off.

“In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time to rest and recover is the key to performing well and keeping your sanity,” continued Marrazzo’s post. “Last year was tough – we’re all human! And we lived through a traumatic event! – but I’m hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the work culture going forward.”

Marrazzo said in his post that time was not simply a “week off”.

“It’s a recognition that we can prioritize mental health and still get the job done,” he wrote. “Support your people. It’s good business, and also the right thing to do.”

Have you thought about giving this idea to your boss?