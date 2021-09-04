NY: man smokes hookah in alley flooded by storm Ida – News

While some are afraid of the “end of the world”, others simply relax and try to have fun in unusual ways. It was the case of a man filmed in New York while smoking a hookah, on top of a pool float, during a flood.

The scene was recorded in a flooded alley in the city, last Wednesday (1), which suffered from the latest developments from storm Ida.

The man is seen totally relaxed, floating in dirty water with an inflatable accessory, while taking long puffs on the hookah, which leaves thick clouds of smoke behind.

“Another level of output,” says the caption of the video, posted on Twitter, where it got 1.2 million views.

While some were shocked by the situation, others claimed that they “caught hepatitis just from watching.”

In the publication’s comments, the subject was nicknamed Covid-21 Patient Zero.

destructive storm

Despite the joking tone, Storm Ida has already left at least 41 dead in and around New York, and authorities have issued flash flood warnings at the site.

“We are facing a historic weather event tonight with record rainfall across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our streets,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said late on Wednesday.

The states of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency, while the United States Weather Service (NWS) issued its first flash flood warning in the history of New York, hit in October 2012 by Hurricane Sandy.

In Louisiana, where Ida was still a hurricane, a dolphin was seen swimming in a town.

