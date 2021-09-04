Oi connects new solar power plants and will have gains of R$ 68 million by 2022

Oi connected two more solar power plants in the form of Distributed Generation in the states of Mato Grosso and Goiás. The plants were developed exclusively to meet the needs of the company, which has been seeking to diversify its consumption matrix by migrating it to renewable sources.

With the new solar farms, Oi reaches seven connected units and follows its structuring plan of implementing 32 Distributed Generation plants, equivalent to the annual energy consumption of more than 86 thousand households, by the first quarter of 2022 with gains of R $68 million next year.

About 50% of the company’s energy matrix already comes from renewable sources, such as biomass, biogas, solar and water. The goal is to increase the use of these fonts to 80% by 2022 and 100% by 2025.

“The energy efficiency plan is part of the company’s ESG strategy and transformation plan. And to meet the established goals, we invested in partnerships and projects to reduce operating costs efficiently for Oi’s day-to-day activities. We aim to become a reference in Brazil in renewable energy, including Distributed Generation (GD) and Free Market, with 100% participation of clean energy in our consumption matrix”, explains Bernardo Scudiere, Director of Energy and Sustainability at Oi.