On loan from Flamengo, Hugo Moura hires a law firm to resolve an imbroglio in Lugano | Venetian Column

Published 09/03/2021 18:12

Hugo Moura’s return to Flamengo may happen earlier than planned, as anticipated by the newspaper O Dia last Wednesday. Less than two months after being loaned to Lugano, the defensive midfielder is out of the Swiss club’s plans after the team was sold to a group of businessmen who own MLS’ Chicago. Aware of the imbroglio, the athlete’s representatives hired a law firm to try to resolve the imbroglio.

The lawyer responsible for Hugo Moura’s situation with Lugano is Marcos Motta, from the firm “Bichara e Motta Advogados”, one of the most renowned in the world of football. The first step in the situation is to wait, officially, the desire of the Swiss team, which, in informal conversations with the player’s staff, has already made it clear that they want to return the athlete to Flamengo.

Flamengo’s legal department is already aware of the situation and is also awaiting official contacts from Lugano. In contact with the report, one of the new members of the Swiss team’s management confirmed that Hugo Moura will no longer be used and is out of the plans of the future new technical committee, as Abel Braga, coach who was there and asked for the arrival of the defensive midfielder , was fired after the change of command in the board.

With a loan contract until June 30, 2022 with Lugano, Hugo Moura hasn’t even taken the field since he signed the contract and hasn’t appeared at any time wearing the club’s shirt. Flamengo understands that keeping the player in Switzerland, “left aside”, can devalue the player who was in the sights of other clubs before the agreement with the European team. The impasse is created.

Aged 23, Hugo Moura has a contract with Flamengo until December 2023. In 2021, he has 20 matches and a goal scored. Last year, for Coritiba, the club they defended on loan, there were 28 games and a ball in the net, standing out for the thigh, although the team was relegated. For Lugano, Hugo didn’t even take the field.