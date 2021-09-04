out of every 3 motorcycles on the plate, one was a Honda CG

Despite the difficulties with the supply of components, the national motorcycle market is managing to maintain a level of more than 100,000 monthly sales. Data from Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) for August showed that, last month, 102,711 motorcycles were licensed.

However, the number was 8.77% lower than that registered in July, when 112,584 units were sold. The comparison with August 2020, amidst the pandemic, shows a growth of 6.99%. In that period, only 96,000 motorcycles and the like were licensed.

Among the automakers, Honda led alone once again. There were 76,955 units licensed in August, down 11.19% compared to July and totaling 74.92% of all motorcycles sold in Brazil last month. For every 4 motorcycles sold, 1 was a Honda.

In the sequence appears again the Yamaha, with 18,231 licenses and 17.75% of participation in the total of August. However, it also saw a drop of 4.17% compared to July. Shineray completes the podium, which registered 1,465 sales last month and once again surpassed BMW (1,335 units).


The highlight of the month goes to Royal Enfield. The national operation of the Indian brand was established in fifth position and had a growth of 76.53% between July and August. There were 1,038 motorcycles sold last month, against 588 units in the previous month. Of these, the new Meteor 350 was responsible for 721 license plates.

August’s best selling brands

POS.BRANDAUG. 21% TOTALJULY 21% TOTAL% VAR. AUG/JULPOS. JULY
1stHONDA76,95574.92%86,64876.96%-11.19%1st
2ndYAMAHA18,23117.75%19,02516.90%-4.17%2nd
3rdSHINERAY1,4651.43%1,3261.18%10.48%3rd
4thBMW1,3351.30%1,0830.96%23.27%4th
5thROYAL ENFIELD1,0381.01%5880.52%76.53%7th
6thKAWASAKI8850.86%8850.79%0.00%5th
7thHAOJUE5370.52%6330.56%-15.17%6th
8thDAFRA5230.51%4590.41%13.94%8th
9thTRIUMPH3760.37%4130.37%-8.96%9th
10thVELLOZ3040.30%2690.24%13.01%10th

Among motorcycles, the Honda CG 160 was the leader with 28,035 license plates. In August, it alone accounted for a third of all sales registered in Brazil. Honda Biz followed with 13,623 motorcycles sold and Honda Bros 160 was in third place with 10,188 units sold last month.

August’s best selling motorcycles

POS.MODELAUG. 21% TOTALJULY 21% TOTAL% VAR. AUG/JULPOS. JULY
1stHONDA CG 16028,03527.30%30,63327.21%-8.48%1st
2ndHONDA BIZ13,62313.26%16,93515.04%-19.56%2nd
3rdHONDA NXR 16010,1889.92%10,3029.15%-1.11%4th
4thHONDA POP 110I9,8649.60%106229.43%-7.14%3rd
5thHONDA CB 250F TWISTER3,5043.41%4,1773.71%-16.11%5th
6thYAMAHA YBR 1503,1823.10%3,4773.09%-8.48%7th
7thYAMAHA XTZ 1502,8392.76%3,0712.73%-7.55%8th
8thHONDA XRE 3002,7042.63%3,6533.24%-25.98%6th
9thHONDA PCX 1502,6612.59%2,9892.65%-10.97%9th
10thYAMAHA DO 25026122.54%2,9752.64%-12.20%10th
11thYAMAHA XTZ 2502,2182.16%1,8821.67%17.85%13th
12thHONDA ELITE 1252,1552.10%2,4082.14%-10.51%11th
13thHONDA XRE 1901,7111.67%2,1611.92%-20.82%12th
14thYAMAHA NMAX1,5671.53%1,4911.32%5.10%15th
15thYAMAHA YS150 DO1,4881.45%1,5831.41%-6.0%14th
16thYAMAHA YBR 1251,1681.14%1,1311.00%3.27%17th
17thYAMAHA NEO 1251,1311.10%1,4161.26%-20.13%16th
18thSHINERAY XY 501,0321.00%1,0300.91%0.19%18th
19thYAMAHA MT031,0090.98%9610.85%4.99%20th
20thHONDA ADV 1508720.85%1,0250.91%-14.93%19th
TOTAL MOTORCYCLES102,711100.00%112,584100.00%-8.77%

