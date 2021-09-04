out of every 3 motorcycles on the plate, one was a Honda CG

Despite the difficulties with the supply of components, the national motorcycle market is managing to maintain a level of more than 100,000 monthly sales. Data from Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) for August showed that, last month, 102,711 motorcycles were licensed.

However, the number was 8.77% lower than that registered in July, when 112,584 units were sold. The comparison with August 2020, amidst the pandemic, shows a growth of 6.99%. In that period, only 96,000 motorcycles and the like were licensed.

Among the automakers, Honda led alone once again. There were 76,955 units licensed in August, down 11.19% compared to July and totaling 74.92% of all motorcycles sold in Brazil last month. For every 4 motorcycles sold, 1 was a Honda.

In the sequence appears again the Yamaha, with 18,231 licenses and 17.75% of participation in the total of August. However, it also saw a drop of 4.17% compared to July. Shineray completes the podium, which registered 1,465 sales last month and once again surpassed BMW (1,335 units).



The highlight of the month goes to Royal Enfield. The national operation of the Indian brand was established in fifth position and had a growth of 76.53% between July and August. There were 1,038 motorcycles sold last month, against 588 units in the previous month. Of these, the new Meteor 350 was responsible for 721 license plates.

August’s best selling brands

POS. BRAND AUG. 21 % TOTAL JULY 21 % TOTAL % VAR. AUG/JUL POS. JULY 1st HONDA 76,955 74.92% 86,648 76.96% -11.19% 1st 2nd YAMAHA 18,231 17.75% 19,025 16.90% -4.17% 2nd 3rd SHINERAY 1,465 1.43% 1,326 1.18% 10.48% 3rd 4th BMW 1,335 1.30% 1,083 0.96% 23.27% 4th 5th ROYAL ENFIELD 1,038 1.01% 588 0.52% 76.53% 7th 6th KAWASAKI 885 0.86% 885 0.79% 0.00% 5th 7th HAOJUE 537 0.52% 633 0.56% -15.17% 6th 8th DAFRA 523 0.51% 459 0.41% 13.94% 8th 9th TRIUMPH 376 0.37% 413 0.37% -8.96% 9th 10th VELLOZ 304 0.30% 269 0.24% 13.01% 10th

Among motorcycles, the Honda CG 160 was the leader with 28,035 license plates. In August, it alone accounted for a third of all sales registered in Brazil. Honda Biz followed with 13,623 motorcycles sold and Honda Bros 160 was in third place with 10,188 units sold last month.

August’s best selling motorcycles

POS. MODEL AUG. 21 % TOTAL JULY 21 % TOTAL % VAR. AUG/JUL POS. JULY 1st HONDA CG 160 28,035 27.30% 30,633 27.21% -8.48% 1st 2nd HONDA BIZ 13,623 13.26% 16,935 15.04% -19.56% 2nd 3rd HONDA NXR 160 10,188 9.92% 10,302 9.15% -1.11% 4th 4th HONDA POP 110I 9,864 9.60% 10622 9.43% -7.14% 3rd 5th HONDA CB 250F TWISTER 3,504 3.41% 4,177 3.71% -16.11% 5th 6th YAMAHA YBR 150 3,182 3.10% 3,477 3.09% -8.48% 7th 7th YAMAHA XTZ 150 2,839 2.76% 3,071 2.73% -7.55% 8th 8th HONDA XRE 300 2,704 2.63% 3,653 3.24% -25.98% 6th 9th HONDA PCX 150 2,661 2.59% 2,989 2.65% -10.97% 9th 10th YAMAHA DO 250 2612 2.54% 2,975 2.64% -12.20% 10th 11th YAMAHA XTZ 250 2,218 2.16% 1,882 1.67% 17.85% 13th 12th HONDA ELITE 125 2,155 2.10% 2,408 2.14% -10.51% 11th 13th HONDA XRE 190 1,711 1.67% 2,161 1.92% -20.82% 12th 14th YAMAHA NMAX 1,567 1.53% 1,491 1.32% 5.10% 15th 15th YAMAHA YS150 DO 1,488 1.45% 1,583 1.41% -6.0% 14th 16th YAMAHA YBR 125 1,168 1.14% 1,131 1.00% 3.27% 17th 17th YAMAHA NEO 125 1,131 1.10% 1,416 1.26% -20.13% 16th 18th SHINERAY XY 50 1,032 1.00% 1,030 0.91% 0.19% 18th 19th YAMAHA MT03 1,009 0.98% 961 0.85% 4.99% 20th 20th HONDA ADV 150 872 0.85% 1,025 0.91% -14.93% 19th TOTAL MOTORCYCLES 102,711 100.00% 112,584 100.00% -8.77% …

