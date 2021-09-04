out of every 3 motorcycles on the plate, one was a Honda CG

Despite the difficulties with the supply of components, the national motorcycle market is managing to maintain a level of more than 100,000 monthly sales. Data from Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) for August showed that, last month, 102,711 motorcycles were licensed.
However, the number was 8.77% lower than that registered in July, when 112,584 units were sold. The comparison with August 2020, amidst the pandemic, shows a growth of 6.99%. In that period, only 96,000 motorcycles and the like were licensed.
Among the automakers, Honda led alone once again. There were 76,955 units licensed in August, down 11.19% compared to July and totaling 74.92% of all motorcycles sold in Brazil last month. For every 4 motorcycles sold, 1 was a Honda.
In the sequence appears again the Yamaha, with 18,231 licenses and 17.75% of participation in the total of August. However, it also saw a drop of 4.17% compared to July. Shineray completes the podium, which registered 1,465 sales last month and once again surpassed BMW (1,335 units).
The highlight of the month goes to Royal Enfield. The national operation of the Indian brand was established in fifth position and had a growth of 76.53% between July and August. There were 1,038 motorcycles sold last month, against 588 units in the previous month. Of these, the new Meteor 350 was responsible for 721 license plates.
August’s best selling brands
|POS.
|BRAND
|AUG. 21
|% TOTAL
|JULY 21
|% TOTAL
|% VAR. AUG/JUL
|POS. JULY
|1st
|HONDA
|76,955
|74.92%
|86,648
|76.96%
|-11.19%
|1st
|2nd
|YAMAHA
|18,231
|17.75%
|19,025
|16.90%
|-4.17%
|2nd
|3rd
|SHINERAY
|1,465
|1.43%
|1,326
|1.18%
|10.48%
|3rd
|4th
|BMW
|1,335
|1.30%
|1,083
|0.96%
|23.27%
|4th
|5th
|ROYAL ENFIELD
|1,038
|1.01%
|588
|0.52%
|76.53%
|7th
|6th
|KAWASAKI
|885
|0.86%
|885
|0.79%
|0.00%
|5th
|7th
|HAOJUE
|537
|0.52%
|633
|0.56%
|-15.17%
|6th
|8th
|DAFRA
|523
|0.51%
|459
|0.41%
|13.94%
|8th
|9th
|TRIUMPH
|376
|0.37%
|413
|0.37%
|-8.96%
|9th
|10th
|VELLOZ
|304
|0.30%
|269
|0.24%
|13.01%
|10th
Among motorcycles, the Honda CG 160 was the leader with 28,035 license plates. In August, it alone accounted for a third of all sales registered in Brazil. Honda Biz followed with 13,623 motorcycles sold and Honda Bros 160 was in third place with 10,188 units sold last month.
August’s best selling motorcycles
|POS.
|MODEL
|AUG. 21
|% TOTAL
|JULY 21
|% TOTAL
|% VAR. AUG/JUL
|POS. JULY
|1st
|HONDA CG 160
|28,035
|27.30%
|30,633
|27.21%
|-8.48%
|1st
|2nd
|HONDA BIZ
|13,623
|13.26%
|16,935
|15.04%
|-19.56%
|2nd
|3rd
|HONDA NXR 160
|10,188
|9.92%
|10,302
|9.15%
|-1.11%
|4th
|4th
|HONDA POP 110I
|9,864
|9.60%
|10622
|9.43%
|-7.14%
|3rd
|5th
|HONDA CB 250F TWISTER
|3,504
|3.41%
|4,177
|3.71%
|-16.11%
|5th
|6th
|YAMAHA YBR 150
|3,182
|3.10%
|3,477
|3.09%
|-8.48%
|7th
|7th
|YAMAHA XTZ 150
|2,839
|2.76%
|3,071
|2.73%
|-7.55%
|8th
|8th
|HONDA XRE 300
|2,704
|2.63%
|3,653
|3.24%
|-25.98%
|6th
|9th
|HONDA PCX 150
|2,661
|2.59%
|2,989
|2.65%
|-10.97%
|9th
|10th
|YAMAHA DO 250
|2612
|2.54%
|2,975
|2.64%
|-12.20%
|10th
|11th
|YAMAHA XTZ 250
|2,218
|2.16%
|1,882
|1.67%
|17.85%
|13th
|12th
|HONDA ELITE 125
|2,155
|2.10%
|2,408
|2.14%
|-10.51%
|11th
|13th
|HONDA XRE 190
|1,711
|1.67%
|2,161
|1.92%
|-20.82%
|12th
|14th
|YAMAHA NMAX
|1,567
|1.53%
|1,491
|1.32%
|5.10%
|15th
|15th
|YAMAHA YS150 DO
|1,488
|1.45%
|1,583
|1.41%
|-6.0%
|14th
|16th
|YAMAHA YBR 125
|1,168
|1.14%
|1,131
|1.00%
|3.27%
|17th
|17th
|YAMAHA NEO 125
|1,131
|1.10%
|1,416
|1.26%
|-20.13%
|16th
|18th
|SHINERAY XY 50
|1,032
|1.00%
|1,030
|0.91%
|0.19%
|18th
|19th
|YAMAHA MT03
|1,009
|0.98%
|961
|0.85%
|4.99%
|20th
|20th
|HONDA ADV 150
|872
|0.85%
|1,025
|0.91%
|-14.93%
|19th
|TOTAL MOTORCYCLES
|102,711
|100.00%
|112,584
|100.00%
|-8.77%
|…
