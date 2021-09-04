Outbreak of infection caused by tucumã has inconclusive results, says City Hall of Manacapuru | Amazons

The Municipal Health Department (Semsa) of Manacapuru considered as inconclusive the cause of the tucumã outbreak that occurred in July, in the Irapapé River Community, on the Manacapuru River.

More than 40 people got sick after eating the fruit. At the time, the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) reported that among the suspected cases there was a record of the death of an 8-year-old boy.

According to the city’s Health Department, analyzes were carried out on samples of feces, urine and blood from 35 patients, as well as tests on samples of the fruit and water from the site by the Central Laboratory (Lacen) of Amazonas.

The results found were:

negative for stool and urine tests

inconclusive for leptospirosis

positive for Enterococcus faecalis, which is a kind of bacteria present in the digestive system and which was found in food samples

positive for fecal coliforms in water collection

With that, the Health Surveillance ended the investigations and classified the outbreak as Foodborne Diseases (DTA), but with inclusive disease-causing agent. However, it does not rule out that the positive results were caused by the inadequate handling and storage of fruit and water.